Han will meet Chewbacca, Lando in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 16, 2018 at 4:28 PM
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Lucasfilm released the official synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story Tuesday.

Ron Howard is directing the film, which is set for release May 25. It stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.

"Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy," the synopsis said. "Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes."

Harrison Ford originated the role of Han Solo and played the intergalactic smuggler in four Star Wars movies.

