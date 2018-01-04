'Get Out' star Daniel Kaluuya up for Rising Star at 2018 BAFTAs

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya is among the Rising Star award nominees at the 2018 BAFTA Film Awards.

The 28-year-old British actor was nominated alongside Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok), Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth) and Josh O'Connor (God's Own Country).

Juno Temple, who previously won the award in 2013, announced the nominees with Edith Bowman, according to Metro. The award is the only BAFTA award that is voted for by the public.

Vogue U.K. reported Kaluuya, who played Chris Washington in Get Out, said he "can't wait" to celebrate his nomination in his hometown of London. Chalamet expressed his gratitude for positive audience response to Call Me by Your Name.

"[It] came out in the U.K. prior to the States, and British audiences embraced the film in a uniquely strong and passionate way. I feel an enduring sense of gratitude seeing this response echoed in the world, and for being included in this category," the actor said.

The nominees for the @EE Rising Star Award in 2018 are 💫

Daniel Kaluuya@Florence_Pugh

Josh O'Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothée Chalamet

👏 👏 👏 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/GLQroyJN74 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 4, 2018

Tom Hardy, Kristen Stewart, John Boyega and Tom Holland are among the other previous Rising Star winners. The 2018 BAFTA Film Awards will take place Feb. 18 in London.