Cate Blanchett named president of Cannes Film Festival jury

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Cate Blanchett has been named president of the Cannes Film Festival jury, the festival announced Wednesday.

The actress will be leading a panel, normally made up of actors and filmmakers, who choose the winner of the Palme d'Or, the event's award for best film among other awards.

"I have been to Cannes in many guises over the years; as an actress, producer, in the marketplace, the Gala-sphere and in competition," Blanchett said in a statement. "But never solely for the sheer pleasure of watching the cornucopia of films this great festival harbors."

"I am humbled by the privilege and responsibility of presiding over this year's jury," she continued. "This festival plays a pivotal role in bringing the world together to celebrate story; that strange and vital endeavour that all peoples share, understand and crave."

Blanchett is the 12th woman to lead the Cannes jury and the third female jury president in the last ten years following director Jane Campion in 2014 and actress Isabelle Huppert in 2009.

"We are delighted to welcome such a rare and unique artist whose talent and convictions enrich both screen and stage. Our conversations from this autumn tell us she will be a committed President, a passionate woman and a big-hearted spectator," Festival de Cannes president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Fremaux said in a statement.

Filmmaker Pedro Almodovar led the jury last year which included actor Will Smith. Art world satire film The Square won the Palme d'Or.