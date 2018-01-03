America Ferrera reunites with 'Sisterhood' cast amid pregnancy

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- America Ferrera reunited with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars following news of her pregnancy.

The 33-year-old actress spent time with Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and Blake Lively on Tuesday after announcing she's expecting her first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams.

Ferrera was all smiles in a photo on Instagram of Bledel, Tamblyn and Lively touching her baby bump. Lively herself is mom to two daughters, while Bledel and Tamblyn have a son and a daughter, respectively.

"Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We've got work to do for the next generation. Let's get to it. #TIMESUP," Ferrera captioned the picture.

Ferrera had shared news of her pregnancy in an Instagram post Sunday on New Year's Eve. She and Williams, a 36-year-old actor, married in June 2011 after six years of dating.

"We're welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018!" the actress wrote alongside a photo of a baby onesie. "Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear."

Ferrera, Bledel, Tamblyn and Lively played Carmen, Lena, Tibby and Bridget in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its sequel. Lively told E! News in July 2015 that she would be interested in a third movie.

"We would love that," she said of herself and her co-stars. "We are such good friends."