'Flash' star Grant Gustin, wife LA Thoma expecting second child

March 4 (UPI) -- The Flash star Grant Gustin and wife, LA Thoma, are expecting their second baby together. The couple announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, with the caption, "shaping up to be an exciting year." Advertisement

Gustin and Thoma had their first child in 2021. Their daughter, Juniper Grace, is now 2.

In November it was announced that Gustin will make his Broadway debut in Water for Elephants. The show will open on March 21 at the Imperial Theatre. Based on the novel of the same name by Sara Gruen, it was adapted as a film starring Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson in 2011.