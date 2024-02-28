Trending
Feb. 28, 2024 / 10:31 AM

Chanel Iman, Davon Godchaux marry after daughter's birth

By Annie Martin
Chanel Iman and football player Davon Godchaux married and eloped following their daughter's birth. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Chanel Iman and football player Davon Godchaux married and eloped following their daughter's birth. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux are married.

The 33-year-old model and 29-year-old professional football player announced their marriage Tuesday on Instagram, writing, "A moment we both been waiting for."

In an interview with Vogue, Iman and Godchaux said they married at a civil ceremony Jan. 10 in New York before eloping on a yacht Feb. 24 in the Caribbean.

The wedding follows the birth of Iman and Godchaux's daughter, Capri Summer, in September 2023. Iman has two other daughters, Cali and Cassie, with her ex-husband Sterling Shepard, while Godchaux has a son, Davon, from a previous relationship.

"We planned the wedding the way we desired -- doing something together that we love with our kids and our blended family," Iman told Vogue. "This was our ideal, dream day. A handful of people attended the wedding -- including my best friend and soul sister, Heidy De la Rosa -- and we chartered a yacht to sail from island to island in the Caribbean Sea."

"Family is everything to me and having my three girls by my side was so special," she added. "My daughters hold a special place in my heart and sharing this moment with them was priceless."

Iman and Godchaux made their relationship Instagram official in April 2022 and got engaged in May 2023 after announcing Iman's pregnancy.

Iman is known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret, while Godchaux is a defensive tackle for the New England Patriots.

