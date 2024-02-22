Famous birthdays for Feb. 22: Jeri Ryan, Rachel Dratch

1 of 4 | Jeri Ryan attends the final season premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 9, 2023. The actor turns 56 on February 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

-- George Washington, first president of the United States, in 1732

-- German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer in 1788

-- Englishman Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scout movement, in 1857

-- German physicist Heinrich Hertz, discoverer of radio waves, in 1857

-- Poet Edna St. Vincent Millay in 1892

-- Actor/TV producer Sheldon Leonard in 1907

-- Actor Robert Young in 1907

-- Television announcer Don Pardo in 1918

-- Actor Paul Dooley in 1928 (age 96)

File Photo by Bob Carey/UPI

-- U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., in 1932

-- Filmmaker Jonathan Demme in 1944

-- Author Richard North Patterson in 1947 (age 77)

-- Three-time Formula 1 driving champion Niki Lauda in 1949

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Julius "Dr. J" Erving in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Julie Walters in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Kyle MacLachlan in 1959 (age 65)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin in 1962

-- Golfer Vijay Singh in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Rachel Dratch in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Jeri Ryan in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Thomas Jane in 1969 (age 55)

-- Singer/songwriter James Blunt in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Drew Barrymore in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Zach Roerig in 1985 (age 39)