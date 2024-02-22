Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 22, 2024 / 10:03 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 22: Jeri Ryan, Rachel Dratch

By UPI Staff
Jeri Ryan attends the final season premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 9, 2023. The actor turns 56 on February 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Jeri Ryan attends the final season premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 9, 2023. The actor turns 56 on February 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

Advertisement

-- George Washington, first president of the United States, in 1732

-- German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer in 1788

-- Englishman Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scout movement, in 1857

-- German physicist Heinrich Hertz, discoverer of radio waves, in 1857

-- Poet Edna St. Vincent Millay in 1892

-- Actor/TV producer Sheldon Leonard in 1907

-- Actor Robert Young in 1907

-- Television announcer Don Pardo in 1918

-- Actor Paul Dooley in 1928 (age 96)

File Photo by Bob Carey/UPI

-- U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., in 1932

-- Filmmaker Jonathan Demme in 1944

-- Author Richard North Patterson in 1947 (age 77)

-- Three-time Formula 1 driving champion Niki Lauda in 1949

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Julius "Dr. J" Erving in 1950 (age 74)

Advertisement

-- Actor Julie Walters in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Kyle MacLachlan in 1959 (age 65)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin in 1962

-- Golfer Vijay Singh in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Rachel Dratch in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Jeri Ryan in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Thomas Jane in 1969 (age 55)

-- Singer/songwriter James Blunt in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Drew Barrymore in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Zach Roerig in 1985 (age 39)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Latest Headlines

'Earthsounds' trailer: Tom Hiddleston narrates nature docuseries
TV // 10 minutes ago
'Earthsounds' trailer: Tom Hiddleston narrates nature docuseries
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- "Earthsounds," a new documentary narrated by "Loki" star Tom Hiddleston, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Melo Movie': Choi Woo-shik, Park Bo-young to star in Netflix K-drama
TV // 42 minutes ago
'Melo Movie': Choi Woo-shik, Park Bo-young to star in Netflix K-drama
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- "Melo Movie," a new South Korean romantic drama starring Choi Woo-shik and Park Bo-young, is coming to Netflix.
Machine Gun Kelly addresses Megan Fox miscarriage in 'Don't Let Me Go' song
Music // 1 hour ago
Machine Gun Kelly addresses Megan Fox miscarriage in 'Don't Let Me Go' song
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly released the vulnerable new song "Don't Let Me Go," his first single of 2024.
Kyle Richards has 'no idea' who leaked Mauricio Umansky split
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Kyle Richards has 'no idea' who leaked Mauricio Umansky split
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards speculated about who planted the story of her split from Mauricio Umansky.
Joseph Fiennes to star in BBC adaptation of James Graham's play 'Dear England'
TV // 2 hours ago
Joseph Fiennes to star in BBC adaptation of James Graham's play 'Dear England'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Handmaid's Tale and Shakespeare in Love actor Joseph Fiennes has signed up to star in the BBC's adaptation of James Graham's soccer-themed play, Dear England.
No Season 2 for 'Buffyverse' Audible series
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
No Season 2 for 'Buffyverse' Audible series
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The stars and creators of "Slayers: A Buffyverse Story" say their Audible series isn't getting a second season.
'Aladdin' to celebrate 10 years on Broadway in March
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Aladdin' to celebrate 10 years on Broadway in March
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The blockbuster Broadway musical based on the 1992 animated Disney movie, "Aladdin," is turning 10 next month.
Amy Schumer, Will Forte to star in Netflix comedy 'Kinda Pregnant'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Amy Schumer, Will Forte to star in Netflix comedy 'Kinda Pregnant'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Amy Schumer and Will Forte have signed on to star in the new Netflix comedy movie, "Kinda Pregnant."
Jayme Lawson: 'Genius' shows wives as equal partners of MLK, Malcolm X
TV // 5 hours ago
Jayme Lawson: 'Genius' shows wives as equal partners of MLK, Malcolm X
NEW YORK, Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Jayme Lawson told UPI it was immediately clear when she read the scripts that "Genius: MLK/X" would also spotlight the contributions of Betty Shabazz and Coretta Scott King.
New 'Avatar' star felt pressure to please original 'Last Airbender' fans
TV // 5 hours ago
New 'Avatar' star felt pressure to please original 'Last Airbender' fans
NEW YORK, Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Gordon Cormier says he and the cast were anxious, but also excited, to reimagine as a live-action series the beloved cartoon, "Avatar: The Last Airbender."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
Ewen MacIntosh, actor who played Keith in 'The Office,' dies at 50
Ewen MacIntosh, actor who played Keith in 'The Office,' dies at 50
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion begins Feb. 28
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion begins Feb. 28
New 'Avatar' star felt pressure to please original 'Last Airbender' fans
New 'Avatar' star felt pressure to please original 'Last Airbender' fans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement