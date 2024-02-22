Wendy Williams diagnosed with aphasia, dementia amid health concerns

Wendy Williams was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Former talk show host Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with aphasia and dementia, according to her care team. In a press release Thursday, Williams' team said the television personality was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023 "after undergoing a battery of medical tests." Advertisement

Williams, 59, was previously diagnosed with Graves' disease and lymphedema. She sought treatment at a wellness center in 2022 after being off the air since October 2021 due to her health issues.

In the press release, Williams' team acknowledged concerns over the years about the star's condition and "ability to process information," particularly "when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions."

The team said aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have presented "significant hurdles in Wendy's life."

"The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of other facing similar circumstances," Williams' team said.

Advertisement

Williams is being treated by specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine and is receiving the medical care she requires. Her team said the star is "still able to do many things for herself" and has maintained her "trademark sense of humor."

"She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way," her team passed along.

Actor Bruce Willis is also diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, as his family shared in 2023.