1 of 5 | The late Adan Canto's "Designated Survivor" family reunited for his memorial service this weekend. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Maggie Q shared a photo on Instagram of her and her former Designated Survivor co-stars reuniting for the memorial service of late cast member Adan Canto this weekend. "We all came to say goodbye. Love you forever friend, till we meet again," the actress captioned Saturday's photo. Advertisement

Also pictured under a sign that reads, "In Loving Memory of Joseph Adan Canto," are Kiefer Sutherland, Kal Penn, LaMonica Garrett, Italia Ricci, costume designer Nancy Gould and series creator David Guggenheim.

Canto died earlier this month after privately battling appendiceal cancer. He was 42.

He played White House Chief of Staff to Sutherland's President Tom Kirkman on the political drama, Designated Survivor, which ran two seasons on ABC before moving to Netflix for its third and final season.

The actor was also known for his roles in The Following, Narcos, X-Men: Days of Future Past and Bruised.