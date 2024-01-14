Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 14, 2024 / 12:07 PM

'Honeymooners' star Joyce Randolph dead at 99

By Karen Butler
Joyce Randolph arrives for the TV Land Awards at the Jacob Javits Center in New York in 2011. The star of "The Honeymooners" died this weekend at the age of 99. Photo courtesy of Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
1 of 2 | Joyce Randolph arrives for the TV Land Awards at the Jacob Javits Center in New York in 2011. The star of "The Honeymooners" died this weekend at the age of 99. Photo courtesy of Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Honeymooners star Joyce Randolph has died at the age of 99.

Her son Randy confirmed to TMZ that she died Saturday at her home under hospice care and will be cremated.

Advertisement

Deadline and Variety also reported Sunday that she had died.

The actress played Trixie, the wife of Art Carney's Ed Norton, on the classic 1955-56 sitcom.

Randolph was the last surviving member of the cast, which included Jackie Gleason and Audrey Meadows.

Her other credits include The Jackie Gleason Show, The Ed Sullivan Show, The Plainclothesman, The Doctors and the Nurses and Hi Honey, I'm Home.

Donations may be made to the Entertainment Community Fund in lieu of flowers.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Lee Sun-kyun
Lee Sun-kyun arrives at a photocall for "Parasite" during the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 22, 2019. The South Korean actor died at the age of 48 on December 27. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

R.L. Stine announces 'Prom Queen' movie in the works
Movies // 1 hour ago
R.L. Stine announces 'Prom Queen' movie in the works
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Children's author R.L. Stine has announced a movie based on his novel, "The Prom Queen," is now in the works at Netflix.
'All My Children,' 'Grown Ups' actor Alec Musser dead at 50
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'All My Children,' 'Grown Ups' actor Alec Musser dead at 50
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Alec Musser has died at the age of 50, his fiancee Paige Press announced in an Instagram Story on Saturday.
Harriet Slater, Benjamin Wainwright discuss romance in claustrophobic society of 'Belgravia'
TV // 2 hours ago
Harriet Slater, Benjamin Wainwright discuss romance in claustrophobic society of 'Belgravia'
NEW YORK, Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Harriet Slater and Benjamin Wainwright told UPI their characters are in very different places emotionally when they meet and fall in love in the new British costume drama, "Belgravia: The Next Chapter."
Clive Owen wanted to channel Humphrey Bogart in 'Monsieur Spade'
TV // 4 hours ago
Clive Owen wanted to channel Humphrey Bogart in 'Monsieur Spade'
NEW YORK, Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Clive Owen told UPI he looked to late Hollywood legend Humphrey Bogart for inspiration when playing the titular gumshoe in the new AMC detective drama, "Monsieur Spade."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 14: Dave Grohl, LL Cool J
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 14: Dave Grohl, LL Cool J
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Rocker Dave Grohl turns 55 and rapper/actor LL Cool J turns 56, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 14.
Carol Burnett, Ke Huy Quan booked as Emmys presenters
TV // 20 hours ago
Carol Burnett, Ke Huy Quan booked as Emmys presenters
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Christina Applegate, Carol Burnett, Peter Dinklage and Ke Huy Quan have been booked as presenters for Monday's Emmy Awards ceremony celebrating excellence in television.
Soap opera icon Bill Hayes dead at 98
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Soap opera icon Bill Hayes dead at 98
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- "Days of Our Lives" legend Bill Hayes has died at the age of 98, the soap opera's executive producer Ken Corday announced.
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a third consecutive week.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 13: Penelope Ann Miller, Natalia Dyer
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 13: Penelope Ann Miller, Natalia Dyer
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Actor Penelope Ann Miller turns 60 and actor Natalia Dyer turns 29, among the famous birthdays for January 13.
Jodie Foster says complicated 'True Detective' cop embraces 'moral relativity '
TV // 1 day ago
Jodie Foster says complicated 'True Detective' cop embraces 'moral relativity '
NEW YORK, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jodie Foster told UPI her "True Detective: Night Country" cop character is battling her inner demons.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'All My Children,' 'Grown Ups' actor Alec Musser dead at 50
'All My Children,' 'Grown Ups' actor Alec Musser dead at 50
Dolph Lundgren disappointed his, Amber Heard's 'Aquaman' roles reduced in reshoots
Dolph Lundgren disappointed his, Amber Heard's 'Aquaman' roles reduced in reshoots
'Mankind' star Joel Kinnaman: Season 4 Ed would be unrecognizable to younger self
'Mankind' star Joel Kinnaman: Season 4 Ed would be unrecognizable to younger self
Soap opera icon Bill Hayes dead at 98
Soap opera icon Bill Hayes dead at 98
Carol Burnett, Ke Huy Quan booked as Emmys presenters
Carol Burnett, Ke Huy Quan booked as Emmys presenters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement