'Honeymooners' star Joyce Randolph dead at 99

Joyce Randolph arrives for the TV Land Awards at the Jacob Javits Center in New York in 2011. The star of "The Honeymooners" died this weekend at the age of 99.

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Honeymooners star Joyce Randolph has died at the age of 99. Her son Randy confirmed to TMZ that she died Saturday at her home under hospice care and will be cremated. Advertisement

Deadline and Variety also reported Sunday that she had died.

The actress played Trixie, the wife of Art Carney's Ed Norton, on the classic 1955-56 sitcom.

Randolph was the last surviving member of the cast, which included Jackie Gleason and Audrey Meadows.

Her other credits include The Jackie Gleason Show, The Ed Sullivan Show, The Plainclothesman, The Doctors and the Nurses and Hi Honey, I'm Home.

Donations may be made to the Entertainment Community Fund in lieu of flowers.

