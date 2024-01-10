Trending
Jan. 10, 2024 / 10:08 AM

Kane Brown, wife Katelyn say baby No. 3 is a boy

By Annie Martin
Kane Brown (R) and his wife Katelyn Brown announced the sex of their unborn third child. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Kane Brown (R) and his wife Katelyn Brown announced the sex of their unborn third child. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Brown have a baby boy on the way.

The 30-year-old country music singer and his wife announced the sex of their unborn third child Tuesday.

Brown and Katelyn Brown shared the news in a video featuring a cake with "What will baby bee?" written in icing. The couple dig in and discover blue cake underneath the frosting.

"baby boy brown. coming 2024," text in the video reads.

Brown and Katelyn Brown already have two daughters, Kingsley Rose, 4, and Kodi Jane, 2.

Fellow country music singer Jason Aldean was among those to congratulate Brown and Katelyn Brown in the comments.

"Come On!!! Congrats lil bro! Girls are the best but glad you got your boy too. So happy for y'all," Aldean wrote.

Brown and Katelyn Brown announced in December that they are expecting their third child.

"Last Christmas of 4," Brown wrote alongside a family photo. "Merry Christmas everyone!"

Brown and Katelyn Brown married in 2018.

As a singer, Brown released his third album, Different Man, in 2022, and will kick off his In the Air tour in March.

