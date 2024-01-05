Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 5, 2024 / 10:59 AM

David Soul, actor in 'Starsky & Hutch,' dies at 80

By Annie Martin
David Soul, an actor who played Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson on "Starsky &amp; Hutch," died Thursday at age 80. Photo courtesy of Pixnio
David Soul, an actor who played Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson on "Starsky & Hutch," died Thursday at age 80. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul has died.

Soul died Thursday "after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family," his wife Helen Snell said in a statement. Soul was 80.

Advertisement

"He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend," Snell said. "His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

Soul was best known for starring on Starsky & Hutch, which had a four-season run on ABC from 1975 to 1979. Paul Michael Glaser and Soul played police detectives David Michael Starsky and Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson on the popular show.

Soul's other TV roles included Joshua Bolt on Here Come the Brides and Roy Champion on The Yellow Rose.

In addition, the actor starred in the 1973 film Magnum Force and the 1979 television adaptation of Salem's Lot.

Soul was also a singer who released such singles as "Don't Give Up On Us" and "Silver Lady."

He is survived by Snell and six children.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Lee Sun-kyun
Lee Sun-kyun arrives at a photocall for "Parasite" during the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 22, 2019. The South Korean actor died at the age of 48 on December 27. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Arcane' teases Singed, Warwick in Season 2 first look
TV // 15 minutes ago
'Arcane' teases Singed, Warwick in Season 2 first look
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Arcane," an animated series based on the video game "League of Legends," will return for a second season on Netflix.
Gladys Knight, N.W.A, Donna Summer among Grammy lifetime achievement honorees
Music // 39 minutes ago
Gladys Knight, N.W.A, Donna Summer among Grammy lifetime achievement honorees
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Gladys Knight, N.W.A, Donna Summer and other artists will be honored at the Recording Academy Special Merit Awards Ceremony during Grammys week.
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation': Sammi, Ronnie reunite in Season 7 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation': Sammi, Ronnie reunite in Season 7 trailer
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will reunite in "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" Season 7 on MTV.
Glynis Johns, actress in 'Mary Poppins,' dies at 100
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Glynis Johns, actress in 'Mary Poppins,' dies at 100
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Glynis Johns, an actress who played Winifred Banks in "Mary Poppins," died Thursday at age 100.
Green Day releases 'One Eyed Bastard' ahead of new album
Music // 2 hours ago
Green Day releases 'One Eyed Bastard' ahead of new album
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Green Day released "One Eyed Bastard," a new single from its album "Saviors."
Steve Burton to rejoin 'General Hospital' after 'Days of Our Lives' exit
TV // 2 hours ago
Steve Burton to rejoin 'General Hospital' after 'Days of Our Lives' exit
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Steve Burton will reprise Jason Morgan on "General Hospital" after announcing his exit from "Days of Our Lives."
'Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist marry at TV wedding
TV // 3 hours ago
'Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist marry at TV wedding
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Golden Bachelor" couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist married at a live televised wedding ceremony.
Taylor Tomlinson's 'After Midnight' to premiere on Jan. 16
TV // 4 hours ago
Taylor Tomlinson's 'After Midnight' to premiere on Jan. 16
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Comedian Taylor Tomlinson's After Midnight is set to premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on Jan. 16.
David Tennant to host the 2024 BAFTA Film ceremony
TV // 4 hours ago
David Tennant to host the 2024 BAFTA Film ceremony
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- David Tennant is set to host the BAFTA Film Awards gala in London on Feb. 18.
Himesh Patel: 'Good Grief' character always 'swept up in somebody else's tornado'
Movies // 6 hours ago
Himesh Patel: 'Good Grief' character always 'swept up in somebody else's tornado'
NEW YORK, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Himesh Patel told UPI he signed on to star in the new dramedy, "Good Grief," based on the strength of the script.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rage Against the Machine breaks up, cancels planned tour
Rage Against the Machine breaks up, cancels planned tour
Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Steve Burton to rejoin 'General Hospital' after 'Days of Our Lives' exit
Steve Burton to rejoin 'General Hospital' after 'Days of Our Lives' exit
Britney Spears shuts down album rumors, says she'll 'never' return to music
Britney Spears shuts down album rumors, says she'll 'never' return to music
Totally Tubular Festival tour to feature Modern English, Bow Wow Wow
Totally Tubular Festival tour to feature Modern English, Bow Wow Wow
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement