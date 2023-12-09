Advertisement
Dec. 9, 2023 / 11:14 AM

Tatum O'Neal mourns death of father Ryan: 'I'll miss him forever'

By Karen Butler
Tatum O'Neal is mourning the death of her father, actor Ryan O'Neal, Friday at the age of 82. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Tatum O'Neal is mourning the death of her father, actor Ryan O'Neal, at the age of 82. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Tatum O'Neal is mourning the death of her father, actor Ryan O'Neal, at the age of 82.

"I feel great sorrow with my father's passing," O'Neal, 56, wrote in an exclusive statement to People.com on Friday.

"He meant the world to me. I loved him very much and know he loved me too. I'll miss him forever and I feel very lucky that we ended on such good terms."

The father-daughter duo co-starred in the 1973 film, Paper Moon.

The elder O'Neal was best known for his roles in Bones, Love Story, What's Up Doc, Irreconcilable Differences, Peyton Place, My Three Sons, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis and Leave It to Beaver.

In 1991, he starred with his longtime girlfriend Farrah Fawcett on the sitcom, Good Sports.

The cause of Ryan O'Neal's death has not been disclosed, but he battled various health issues for decades, including leukemia and prostate cancer, according to Deadline.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Norman Lear
Legendary TV writer and producer Norman Lear attends the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018. Lear, who worked on "All in the Family," "Maude," "Sanford and Son," "The Jeffersons," "Good Times" and more, died at the age of 101 on December 5. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

