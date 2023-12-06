Trending
Dec. 6, 2023 / 1:15 PM

Sundance 2024 has films with Camila Cabello, Richard Roundtree, more

By Fred Topel
Camila Cabello stars in "Rob Peace" premiering at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Camila Cabello stars in "Rob Peace" premiering at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Sundance Film Festival announced 91 films and series screening in the 2024 festival. Sundance 2024 runs Jan. 18-28 in Park City, Utah.

The U.S. Dramatic competition includes Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun in Sam and Andy Zuchero's post-apocalyptic romance Love Me. Stewart also co-stars in the Midnight horror movie Love Lies Bleeding.

In the Summers features The Flash's Sasha Calle and unreleased Batgirl star Leslie Grace in the cast of Alessandra Lacorazza's film.

Jesse Eisenberg returns to Sundance as writer, director, producer and star of A Real Pain, costarring Kieran Culkin. Eisenberg also co-stars with Riley Keough in David and Nathan Zellner's family drama Sasquatch Sunset in the Premieres section.

Steven Soderbergh, whose career began with Sex, Lies and Videotape at Sundance, returns with Presence in the Premieres section. Chiwetel Ejiofor also brings his second directorial feature, Rob Peace, starring Ejiofor, Camila Cabello, Michael Kelly and Mare Winningham.

Pedro Pascal stars in Captain Marvel directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden's Freaky Tales. Sebastian Stan plays an actor who wishes he hadn't changed his face in A Different Man from writer/director Aaron Schimberg.

The late Richard Roundtree is in the cast of writer/director Josh Margolin's Thelma, starring June Squibb, Fred Hechinger, Parker Posey, Clark Gregg and Malcolm McDowell.

Documentaries on Christopher Reeve, Devo, Luther Vandros, WNBA player Sue Bird, Filipino elections, U.S. policing, student government, psychics and Will Ferrell's trans friend Harper are part of the Premieres category.

Scream star Melissa Barrera leads the horror movie Your Monster from writer/director/producer Caroline Lindy. Six more Midnight films also play.

Seven additional films are in the U.S. Dramatic competition and five more Premieres. 20 more documentaries play in the U.S. and World Dramatic competition, plus War Game as a Special Screening.

Ten international films play in the World Drama section. Next features six additional films, eight episodic series, 4 Spotlights from other festivals and two family films are also included. Two New Frontier exhibits also play.

The complete list of 91 films with synopses is available on the Sundance website. Passes and packages are on sale now on the website and single tickets go on sale Jan. 11.

