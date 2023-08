1/6

The Sundance Film Festival returns to Park City, Utah in January. Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Sundance Film Festival announced details of in-person and online screenings at the 2024 event on Tuesday. Festival Director Eugene Hernandez also addressed the ongoing Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA actors' strikes. "This is also a challenging moment as artists fight for a more equitable entertainment industry," Hernandez wrote of the strikes. Advertisement

"We're more passionate than ever about the importance of celebrating and protecting fiercely independent voices; finding, nurturing and supporting a diverse roster of art and artists; as well as spotlighting work that can entertain us while it challenges and moves us," Hernandez continued.

This is Hernandez's first year as Festival Director. He took over for Tabitha Jackson, who was tasked with running the festival during the vritual pandemic years.

The biggest change for 2024 is that screenings will begin at noon MT on opening day, Jan. 18. The festival usually begins after 5 p.m.

Virtual screenings begin Jan. 25, with press and industry gaining virtual access one day earlier. The festival concludes Jan. 28 with awards announced on Jan. 26.

Programming director Kim Yutani and her team are already reviewing submissions for the festival. The final deadline for filmmakers to submit will be in September.