Ariana Madix to make Broadway debut in 'Chicago'

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Ariana Madix is heading to Broadway. The 38-year-old television personality will play Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago, producers announced Wednesday. Advertisement

Madix will make her debut Jan. 29 at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City and have an eight-week limited engagement.

Pamela Anderson, Mel B, Marilu Henner, Lisa Rinna, Brooks Shields and other stars have previously played Roxie in the revival of the Kander & Ebb musical.

We're Vander-pumped! @officialdwts finalist Ariana Madix joins the cast of Broadway's longest-running musical on January 29 for 8 weeks only! Get tickets: https://t.co/FU2zdrw8gC pic.twitter.com/8zOyKmgYOy— Chicago The Musical (@ChicagoMusical) December 6, 2023

Madix stars on the Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules, which completed its 10th season in June.

The television personality made headlines in the spring after her ex-partner Tom Sandoval cheated with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

Madix joined Dancing with the Stars Season 32 in July and was partnered with Pasha Pashkov. The pair came in third place in the season finale Tuesday.