Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place Thursday in New York City and air on NBC. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will return Thursday. The 97th annual parade will take place in New York City and air at 8:30 a.m. EST on NBC. Advertisement

Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host the event.

Jon Batiste will kick off the parade, with Cher to also perform.

"There's nothing quite like the pageantry of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to both bring families together and welcome in the holiday season," NBCUniversal Media Group EVP of live events and specials Jen Neal previously said.

"We're truly proud and honored to be the home of such an iconic event that so many people look forward to watching with their friends and loved ones."

We're just 24 hours away from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! Hoda shares what it takes to put the parade together, including the number of hours, volunteers, costumes and more! pic.twitter.com/G5h6tSNzzP— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 22, 2023

How to watch

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air at 8:30 a.m. EST on BC and Telemundo. The show will also be available to stream on Peacock.

NBC will air a re-run at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Participants

Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host the parade for NBC, while Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza will host the simulcast on Telemundo.

Jon Batiste will kick off the event, with Cher to also take the stage. Cher will perform a song from her first holiday album, Christmas.

Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Chicago, En Vogue, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Jessie James Decker, Ashley Park and Sesame Street, the Muppets, Pentatonix, Paul Russell, Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith, Manuel Turizo and K-pop group Enhypen will also make appearances.

Highlights

New balloons include Beagle Scout Snoopy, Po from Kung Fu Panda, Leo from Leo, Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece and the Pillsbury Doughboy.