Oct. 4, 2023 / 9:05 PM

Drew Barrymore show writers decline to return after WGA strike, reports say

By Adam Schrader
Three writers for The Drew Barrymore Show have declined to return for its fourth season after the actress was forced to backpedal from taping new episodes before the Writers Guild of America strike ended last month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Three writers for The Drew Barrymore Show have declined to return for its fourth season after the actress was forced to backpedal from taping new episodes before the Writers Guild of America strike ended last month, reports said.

Barrymore, 48, had stirred controversy amid the WGA strike when she announced the show would resume without its writers. The show briefly resumed production with the actress doubling down on her decision before reversing it days later after public pushback.

The three writers -- Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe -- shared the title of co-head writer and found out that the show was beginning production because of audience ticket giveaways posted online. One of the writers was even seen picketing outside of the show's studio in Manhattan.

However, all three were offered deals to return and declined, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news was confirmed by Variety.

Sources who spoke to the two outlets said the show is now interviewing new writers just weeks before it is set to return on Oct. 16.

"It is a bummer to hear that the show is going back because it sends a message that union writers are not valuable," White told The Hollywood Reporter in September.

When asked if she would rejoin to the show after the strike, White told the outlet: "Maybe no comment."

The news came as SAG-AFTRA, the actors' union, released a statement in response to the return of Saturday Night Live with actor Pete Davidson, who left the show in 2022, as host. The Bronx rapper Ice Spice will be the musical guest.

"SAG-AFTRA members appearing on Saturday Night Live either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking. They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations," the union said.

"The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union's strike order."

