Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 4, 2023 / 1:31 PM

'Kelly Clarkson Show,' 'Drew Barrymore Show' set return dates

By Annie Martin
"The Kelly Clarkson Show," hosted by Kelly Clarkson, will return with new episodes Oct. 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | "The Kelly Clarkson Show," hosted by Kelly Clarkson, will return with new episodes Oct. 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Drew Barrymore Show will return with new episodes in October.

The Kelly Clarkson Show announced Wednesday that it will return for Season 5 on Oct. 16.

Advertisement

"We're back," a post reads on the show's official Twitter account. "Get ready to feel GOOD with all-new episodes beginning Monday Oct. 16 from our new home in NYC!"

The Drew Barrymore Show will also return Oct. 16 for its fourth season.

"This just in: We're kicking off our brand new season on Monday, October 16th!" the show tweeted.

The daytime talk shows are the latest to announce return dates following the end of the Writers Guild of America strike. Sherri returned to the air in September, while The Jennifer Hudson Show made its return Monday. The Talk will follow Oct. 9.

Advertisement

The Drew Barrymore Show host Drew Barrymore faced heavy backlash in September after she announced she would resume taping her show during the writers strike. The actress and television personality later apologized and reversed her decision.

Hollywood writers returned to work last week after the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached a deal, ending the 146-day strike.

Late-night talk shows, including The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, have also resumed production.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'iCarly' canceled at Paramount+ after three seasons
TV // 19 minutes ago
'iCarly' canceled at Paramount+ after three seasons
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The "iCarly" revival series starring Miranda Cosgrove won't get a Season 4 at Paramount+.
'The Buccaneers' trailer: American socialites make a splash in 1870s London
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Buccaneers' trailer: American socialites make a splash in 1870s London
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "The Buccaneers," a new series based on the Edith Wharton novel, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Doona!' trailer: Suzy plays pop idol in Netflix K-drama
TV // 3 hours ago
'Doona!' trailer: Suzy plays pop idol in Netflix K-drama
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "Doona!," a new South Korean series starring Suzy and Yang Se-jong, is coming to Netflix.
Brian Volk-Weiss: James Bond producers had 'traumatizing relationship with Sean Connery'
TV // 8 hours ago
Brian Volk-Weiss: James Bond producers had 'traumatizing relationship with Sean Connery'
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "Icons Unearthed" creator Brian Volk-Weiss shares some of the drama behind the James Bond franchise, explored in the new season of "Icons" premiering Wednesday on Vice.
'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for Season 4
TV // 23 hours ago
'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for Season 4
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Only Murders in the Building," a comedy mystery series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, will return for a fourth season on Hulu.
'Criminal Record' photos: Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo star in crime thriller
TV // 1 day ago
'Criminal Record' photos: Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo star in crime thriller
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Criminal Record," a new series starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, is coming to Apple TV+.
'All the Light We Cannot See' stars find connection in WWII in new trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'All the Light We Cannot See' stars find connection in WWII in new trailer
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "All the Light We Cannot See," a new series based on the Anthony Doerr novel, is coming to Netflix.
TV review: 'Loki' Season 2 has more time travel fun
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Loki' Season 2 has more time travel fun
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Loki" Season 2, returning Friday on Disney+, has fun with sophisticated time travel concepts.
'Catfish' hosts: Technology gives frauds new tools
TV // 1 day ago
'Catfish' hosts: Technology gives frauds new tools
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford discuss how new technology makes their job exposing frauds on "Catfish: The TV Show," returning Tuesday on MTV, a little harder.
Oprah Winfrey-produced 'Black Cake' adaptation premieres Nov. 1
TV // 1 day ago
Oprah Winfrey-produced 'Black Cake' adaptation premieres Nov. 1
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for "Black Cake" on Monday. Oprah Winfrey produces the adaptation of Charmaine Wilkerson's book, premiering Nov. 1 and airing weekly.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brian Volk-Weiss: James Bond producers had 'traumatizing relationship with Sean Connery'
Brian Volk-Weiss: James Bond producers had 'traumatizing relationship with Sean Connery'
Jessa Duggar expecting 5th child after miscarriage
Jessa Duggar expecting 5th child after miscarriage
'Ladies of the '80s' Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild unite for Lifetime
'Ladies of the '80s' Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild unite for Lifetime
'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for Season 4
'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for Season 4
2023-2024 awards show schedule: How to watch
2023-2024 awards show schedule: How to watch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement