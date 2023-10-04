'Kelly Clarkson Show,' 'Drew Barrymore Show' set return dates

1 of 5 | "The Kelly Clarkson Show," hosted by Kelly Clarkson, will return with new episodes Oct. 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Drew Barrymore Show will return with new episodes in October. The Kelly Clarkson Show announced Wednesday that it will return for Season 5 on Oct. 16. Advertisement

"We're back," a post reads on the show's official Twitter account. "Get ready to feel GOOD with all-new episodes beginning Monday Oct. 16 from our new home in NYC!"

We're back Get ready to feel GOOD with all-new episodes beginning Monday Oct. 16 from our new home in NYC!

The Drew Barrymore Show will also return Oct. 16 for its fourth season.

"This just in: We're kicking off our brand new season on Monday, October 16th!" the show tweeted.

This just in: We're kicking off our brand new season on Monday, October 16th!

The daytime talk shows are the latest to announce return dates following the end of the Writers Guild of America strike. Sherri returned to the air in September, while The Jennifer Hudson Show made its return Monday. The Talk will follow Oct. 9.

The Drew Barrymore Show host Drew Barrymore faced heavy backlash in September after she announced she would resume taping her show during the writers strike. The actress and television personality later apologized and reversed her decision.

Hollywood writers returned to work last week after the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached a deal, ending the 146-day strike.

Late-night talk shows, including The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, have also resumed production.