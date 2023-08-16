Stevie Nicks praises 'Daisy Jones & the Six': 'It was very emotional for me'

1/5

Stevie Nicks shared her thoughts on "Daisy Jones & the Six," a TV series reportedly inspired by her career with Fleetwood Mac. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Stevie Nicks says watching Daisy Jones & the Six was an "emotional" experience. The 75-year-old singer-songwriter shared her thoughts on the Prime Video musical drama, reportedly inspired by her music career with Fleetwood Mac, in a post Tuesday. Advertisement

Daisy Jones & the Six is based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name. The show follows the rise and fall of the titular Daisy Jones & the Six, a fictional rock band in 1970s Los Angeles.

Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon and Timothy Olyphant star.

"Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story," Nicks wrote on Instagram.

"It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story," she added.

Nicks shared her belief that her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie would have loved the show and expressed her hope for a Season 2.

"It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it," she wrote. "Hopefully it will continue..."

Keough, Waterhouse and executive producer Reese Witherspoon reacted in the comments.

"Oh my stars, Stevie!! This means the world to the whole @daisyjonesandthesix team! Thank YOU for cutting the path!" Witherspoon wrote.

Daisy Jones & the Six premiered on Prime Video in March.

Executive producers Scott Neustadter and Lauren Neustadter recently discussed the possibility of a second season in an interview with Variety, saying "there could be a future."

