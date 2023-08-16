1/5

Jennifer Lopez shared a tribute and a video of herself and Ben Affleck singing together on his birthday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez is celebrating Ben Affleck's 51st birthday. The 54-year-old singer and actress marked the occasion Tuesday by dedicating a post to Affleck on Instagram. Advertisement

Lopez shared the tribute alongside a video of herself and Affleck singing along to Sam Cooke's "(What A) Wonderful World" in the car. She voiced her love for Affleck in the caption.

"Dear Ben... Happy Birthday. I love you!" Lopez wrote.

In July, Affleck hosted a party for Lopez at their new home in honor of her 54th birthday.

Advertisement

"I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life's journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with," Lopez said in her newsletter.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier that month.

Lopez and Affleck married in Las Vegas in July 2022 and had a second wedding with family and friends that August.

Lopez has two children, twins Emme and Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

