Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 17, 2022 / 2:53 PM

Reports: Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck in Las Vegas

By Karen Butler
1/5
Reports: Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck in Las Vegas
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly got married this weekend. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Pop music star and actress Jennifer Lopez and actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck have tied the knot in Las Vegas, according to multiple media reports on Sunday.

People.com and UsMagazine.com confirmed that the couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nev., this weekend.

Advertisement

TMZ, ETOnline and NBC News reported they subsequently exchanged wedding vows, but none of the news outlets had many details about the service.

"Jen and Ben got married in Vegas," one unnamed insider told ET.

"They have so much fun together and thought this would be a fun idea, too. Ben is absolutely in love with Jen and feels loved by her, too. They both feel so comfortable with each other and like they share history and know each other so well."

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, have not publicly commented on the reports.

The couple rekindled their romance last year after ending their engagement nearly two decades ago. They announced their second engagement in April.

During their estrangement, Lopez went on to marry and divorce singer Marc Anthony, with whom shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, while Affleck married and divorced actress Jennifer Garner, the mother of his kids: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Advertisement

Lopez and retired New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez were engaged in March 2019. They announced the end of their relationship in April 2021.

Celebrity engagements of 2022

Sydney Sweeney attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 15, 2019. In March she became engaged to her boyfriend Jonathan Davino. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Brenda Song: 'Love Accidentally' is fun twist on rom-com using today's tech tropes Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions Emma McDonald channels her 'inner Tom Cruise' to play 'Moonhaven' badass 'Downton Abbey' star Phyllis Logan sees 'great love' in Elsie-Carson romance

Latest Headlines

'Thor: Love & Thunder' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Thor: Love & Thunder' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
July 17 (UPI) -- The Chris Hemsworth-Natalie Portman epic, "Thor: Love & Thunder," is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $46 million in receipts.
Bruce Springsteen is a first-time grandfather
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen is a first-time grandfather
July 17 (UPI) -- Rock legend Bruce Springsteen recently became a first-time grandfather.
Comedian Craig Robinson's standup show disrupted by gunman
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Comedian Craig Robinson's standup show disrupted by gunman
July 17 (UPI) -- Craig Robinson's standup show at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, N.C. was disrupted Saturday night by a gunman.
Famous birthdays for July 17: Camilla Parker Bowles, Billie Lourd
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 17: Camilla Parker Bowles, Billie Lourd
July 17 (UPI) -- Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles turns 75 and actor Billie Lourd turns 30, among the famous birthdays for July 17.
'Die Hard' icon Bruce Willis returns to Nakatomi Plaza roof 34 years later
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Die Hard' icon Bruce Willis returns to Nakatomi Plaza roof 34 years later
July 16 (UPI) -- Recently retired actor Bruce Willis returned to the scene of one of his most memorable movies, "Die Hard," in a new video posted on Instagram this weekend.
'Bust Down,' 'Big Mouth' comedian Jak Knight dead at 28
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Bust Down,' 'Big Mouth' comedian Jak Knight dead at 28
July 16 (UPI) -- Stand-up comedian Jak Knight, who co-starred in the comedy "Bust Down" and voiced the character of Devon on "Big Mouth," has died. He was 28.
Beanie Feldstein has tonsilitis, will miss weekend 'Funny Girl' performances
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Beanie Feldstein has tonsilitis, will miss weekend 'Funny Girl' performances
July 16 (UPI) -- Beanie Feldstein announced on Instagram that she will miss this weekend's performances of "Funny Girl" on Broadway because she is suffering from tonsilitis.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
July 16 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Famous birthdays for July 16: Will Ferrell, Tony Kushner
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for July 16: Will Ferrell, Tony Kushner
July 16 (UPI) -- Actor Will Ferrell turns 55 and playwright Tony Kushner turns 66, among the famous birthdays for July 16.
Olivia Colman, Colin Firth film 'Empire of Light' to open December
Movies // 2 days ago
Olivia Colman, Colin Firth film 'Empire of Light' to open December
July 15 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures announced the release date for Sam Mendes' film, "Empire of Light." The film, starring Olivia Colman and Colin Firth, premieres Dec. 9 in theaters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Comedian Craig Robinson's standup show disrupted by gunman
Comedian Craig Robinson's standup show disrupted by gunman
'Die Hard' icon Bruce Willis returns to Nakatomi Plaza roof 34 years later
'Die Hard' icon Bruce Willis returns to Nakatomi Plaza roof 34 years later
'Bust Down,' 'Big Mouth' comedian Jak Knight dead at 28
'Bust Down,' 'Big Mouth' comedian Jak Knight dead at 28
Bruce Springsteen is a first-time grandfather
Bruce Springsteen is a first-time grandfather
Famous birthdays for July 17: Camilla Parker Bowles, Billie Lourd
Famous birthdays for July 17: Camilla Parker Bowles, Billie Lourd
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement