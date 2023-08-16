Trending
RBD, Chencho Corleone, Myke Towers join Billboard Latin Music Week

By Annie Martin
1/2
RBD's Christian Chávez, Maite Perroni and Christopher Uckermann will discuss the group's reunion and new tour at Billboard Latin Music Week. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI
RBD's Christian Chávez, Maite Perroni and Christopher Uckermann will discuss the group's reunion and new tour at Billboard Latin Music Week. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- RBD, Chencho Corleone and Myke Towers have joined the lineup for Billboard Latin Music Week.

Billboard announced a second round of artists for the event in a press release Wednesday.

Advertisement

Feid and Manuel Turizo will also make appearances.

The artists join Shakira, Edgar Barrera, Fonseca, Gale, Grupo Frontera, Sebastian Yatra and other artists. Shakira will give a Q&A at the event.

Billboard Latin Music Week features exclusive panels, conversations and performances from Latin music stars. The event coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event will mark a reunion for RBD's Christian Chávez, Maite Perroni and Christopher Uckermann, who will discuss the group's reunion tour after a 14-year hiatus.

RBD announced the Soy Rebelde tour in January. The tour kicks off Aug. 25 in El Paso, Texas, and conclude Dec. 1 in Mexico City.

Billboard Latin Music Week will take place Oct. 2-6 at Faena Forum in Miami.

