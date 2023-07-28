1/6

Lizzo performed the "Lord of the Rings" song "Concerning Hobbits" on recorder while dressed as Legolas during a visit to Hobbiton. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Lizzo performed a Lord of the Rings theme on recorder in a new video posted Thursday. The 35-year-old singer and musician performed the song "Concerning Hobbits" while dressed as the character Legolas. Advertisement

Lizzo was visiting Hobbiton, the Lord of the Rings film set of the Shire in New Zealand. The video shows the singer performing the theme while standing outside one of the Shire's round doorframes.

"Lizzolas in her natural habitat..." she captioned the post.

Lizzo also posted other photos and videos from her tour of the movie set.

"House hunting," she wrote.

The singer was joined by her boyfriend, Myke Wright.

The Lord of the Rings film trilogy is based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels. Peter Jackson directed the films, which starred Orlando Bloom as Legolas, Elijah Wood as Frodo, Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn, Sean Astin as Sam, Liv Tyler as Arwen and Cate Blanchett as Galadriel.

Tolkien's book The Hobbit was also adapted as a trilogy of films.

Lizzo released a video earlier this week of herself performing the iconic Titanic song "My Heart Will Go On" on recorder.

The singer's most recent album, Special, was released in July 2022.

