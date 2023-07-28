Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 28, 2023 / 8:50 AM

Lizzo channels Legolas, performs 'Lord of the Rings' theme on recorder

By Annie Martin
1/6
Lizzo performed the "Lord of the Rings" song "Concerning Hobbits" on recorder while dressed as Legolas during a visit to Hobbiton. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Lizzo performed the "Lord of the Rings" song "Concerning Hobbits" on recorder while dressed as Legolas during a visit to Hobbiton. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Lizzo performed a Lord of the Rings theme on recorder in a new video posted Thursday.

The 35-year-old singer and musician performed the song "Concerning Hobbits" while dressed as the character Legolas.

Advertisement

Lizzo was visiting Hobbiton, the Lord of the Rings film set of the Shire in New Zealand. The video shows the singer performing the theme while standing outside one of the Shire's round doorframes.

"Lizzolas in her natural habitat..." she captioned the post.

Lizzo also posted other photos and videos from her tour of the movie set.

Advertisement

"House hunting," she wrote.

The singer was joined by her boyfriend, Myke Wright.

Advertisement

The Lord of the Rings film trilogy is based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels. Peter Jackson directed the films, which starred Orlando Bloom as Legolas, Elijah Wood as Frodo, Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn, Sean Astin as Sam, Liv Tyler as Arwen and Cate Blanchett as Galadriel.

Tolkien's book The Hobbit was also adapted as a trilogy of films.

Lizzo released a video earlier this week of herself performing the iconic Titanic song "My Heart Will Go On" on recorder.

The singer's most recent album, Special, was released in July 2022.

Advertisement

Lizzo's career: Awards, red carpets and performances

Lizzo arrives for the world premiere of "Girls Trip" at the Regal L.A. Live in Los Angeles on July 13, 2017. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Kylie Minogue to launch Las Vegas residency show in November Madonna dances in new video after health scare The Chicks cancel Nashville show due to illness What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Cardi B, Offset call out haters in 'Jealousy' song
Music // 35 minutes ago
Cardi B, Offset call out haters in 'Jealousy' song
July 28 (UPI) -- Cardi B and Offset released a single and music video for "Jealousy" following relationship drama.
Sarah Paulson returning to Broadway in 'Appropriate'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Sarah Paulson returning to Broadway in 'Appropriate'
July 28 (UPI) -- "American Horror Story" and "Ratched" actress Sarah Paulson is set to star in the Broadway play, "Appropriate."
The Chicks cancel Nashville show due to illness
Music // 1 hour ago
The Chicks cancel Nashville show due to illness
July 28 (UPI) -- The Chicks will reschedule a Nashville stop on their world tour after cancelling the concert due to illness.
'Love Actually,' 'Game of Thrones' alum Thomas Brodie-Sangster engaged
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Love Actually,' 'Game of Thrones' alum Thomas Brodie-Sangster engaged
July 28 (UPI) -- "Love Actually" and "Game of Thrones" actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster actor has announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend, "Westworld" actress Talulah Riley.
Madonna dances in new video after health scare
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Madonna dances in new video after health scare
July 28 (UPI) -- Madonna shared a video of herself dancing to "Lucky Star" after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection.
Emmy Awards ceremony postponed because of SAG, WGA strikes
TV // 2 hours ago
Emmy Awards ceremony postponed because of SAG, WGA strikes
July 28 (UPI) -- The Emmy Awards ceremony has been postponed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes.
Kylie Minogue to launch Las Vegas residency show in November
Music // 2 hours ago
Kylie Minogue to launch Las Vegas residency show in November
July 28 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency at The Voltaire at The Venetian.
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, dies at 77
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, dies at 77
July 28 (UPI) -- Randy Meisner, a founding member of the iconic 1970s rock band the Eagles, has died, the group announced online. He was 77.
'Good Omens' nuns Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya excited to play new roles in Season 2
TV // 4 hours ago
'Good Omens' nuns Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya excited to play new roles in Season 2
NEW YORK, July 28 (UPI) -- "Good Omens" stars Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya say they are excited to return as completely different characters in Season 2 of the celestial comedy.
Stephen Amell: Season 2 of 'Heels' is all about brotherhood, accountability
TV // 5 hours ago
Stephen Amell: Season 2 of 'Heels' is all about brotherhood, accountability
NEW YORK, July 28 (UPI) -- Stephen Amell says Jack Spade, the small-town pro wrestler he plays in "Heels," is working on himself instead of trying to control the lives of others in Season 2 of the Starz drama.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, files for divorce from Richard Lawson
Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, files for divorce from Richard Lawson
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, dies at 77
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, dies at 77
Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'
Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'
TV review: 'Only Murders' Season 3 still full of surprises, laughs
TV review: 'Only Murders' Season 3 still full of surprises, laughs
Tyler Childers recruits Colton Haynes, James Scully for 'In Your Love' music video
Tyler Childers recruits Colton Haynes, James Scully for 'In Your Love' music video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement