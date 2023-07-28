Trending
July 28, 2023 / 8:22 AM

The Chicks cancel Nashville show due to illness

By Annie Martin
Natalie Maines and The Chicks will reschedule a Nashville stop on their world tour after cancelling the concert due to illness. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
July 28 (UPI) -- The Chicks were forced to cancel their Thursday show in Nashville.

The country music trio were to perform at Bridgestone Arena as part of their world tour but will reschedule the concert due to illness.

"Due to illness, The Chicks must regretfully postpone tonight's show at Bridgestone Arena," the band said on Instagram. "We are working on rescheduling and will provide a new show date as soon as possible."

"Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets for the newly scheduled date. The Chicks are looking forward to seeing their Nashville fans soon and apologize for any inconveniences this may cause."

The Chicks kicked off their world tour with special guests Maren Morris, Wild Rivers and Ben Harper in Oslo, Norway, in June.

"North America! Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! We look forward to returning to the road and bringing the show to fans in new cities across the US and Canada! See you soon," the group said while announcing the tour in February.

The Chicks are next scheduled to perform Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Chicks released their most recent album, Gaslighter, in 2020.

