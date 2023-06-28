Nicole Scherzinger engaged to Thom Evans: 'I said yes'

1/5

Nicole Scherzinger announced her engagement to her boyfriend, former rugby player Thom Evans. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Nicole Scherzinger is engaged to be married. The 44-year-old singer and television personality announced her engagement to her boyfriend, former professional rugby player Thom Evans, on Tuesday. Advertisement

Scherzinger shared the news on Instagram alongside photos from Evans' proposal.

"I said yes," she captioned the post, adding a diamond ring emoji.

Advertisement

Kimberly Wyatt, who was a member of the girl group Pussycat Dolls with Scherzinger, was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"I'm so happy for you! Congratulations to you both!!!" Wyatt wrote.

Scherzinger and Evans were first linked in 2019 after Evans appeared on the celebrity version of The X Factor U.K., where Scherzinger was a judge.

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party in 2020.

Scherzinger previously dated Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton and Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.

The singer came to fame with the Pussycat Dolls and has since pursued a solo career.