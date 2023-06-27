Jisoo's 'Flower' music video passes 300M views on YouTube

June 27 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jisoo has a first music video with 300 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Blackpink, celebrated on Twitter after her video for "Flower" reached the milestone Tuesday.

"BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!" Blackpink's agency, YG Entertainment, wrote.

"Flower" appears on Jisoo's debut single album, Me. The singer released the album and a music video for "Flower" in March.

The album is Jisoo's first as a solo artist.

"Flower" is the first K-pop music video to reach 300 million views in 2023.

Blackpink also consists of Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. Blackpink had its 10th music video pass 600 million views, "Pink Venom," in April.