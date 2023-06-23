BET Awards: How to watch, what to expect

1/5

Drake leads the nominees at the BET Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- The 2023 BET Awards will take place Sunday. The 23rd annual ceremony will be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on BET. Advertisement

The BET Awards honor Black entertainers and other people of color in music, film, sports and philanthropy. This year's event celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Singer and rapper Drake leads the nominees with seven nominations, followed by GloRilla with six nominations and 21 Savage and Lizzo with five nominations each.

GloRilla, E-40, Ja Rule, Tyga, Lil Uzi Vert and other artists will perform.

How to watch

The BET Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on BET.

Participants

BET has not announced a host for the ceremony. Actress Taraji P. Henson hosted the show the previous two years.

BET has not announced a host for the ceremony. Actress Taraji P. Henson hosted the show the previous two years.

Nominations

Drake leads the nominees with seven nominations, including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Album of the Year for Her Loss with 21 Savage.

GloRilla follows with six nominations, including Best New Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year for Anyways, Life's Great.

21 Savage and Lizzo have five nominations each.

Other nominees include Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd and H.E.R.