June 21 (UPI) -- Laguna Beach alum Talan Torriero is a dad of three.

The television personality recently welcomed his third child, son Anderson Tito, with his wife, Danielle Torriero.

Torriero shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos of Danielle Torriero and their baby boy.

"Anderson Tito Torriero," he captioned the post.

Fellow Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats!!!!" Cavallari wrote, adding a white heart emoji.

Torriero and his wife married in June 2014. The couple also have a 5-year-old son, Bronson Leonardo, and a 2-year-old daughter, Hudson Isabella.

Torriero shared photos Tuesday showing Bronson and Hudson with their new sibling.

"Clear eyes. Full hearts," he wrote.

Torriero and Danielle Torriero had announced in December that they were expecting their third child.

"Oops baby due June 2023," Torriero wrote on Instagram at the time.

Torriero starred in the first two seasons of the MTV reality series Laguna Beach, which aired from 2004 to 2006.