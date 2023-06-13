5SOS guitarist Michael Clifford expecting first child

1/3

Michael Clifford (second from right), pictured with 5 Seconds of Summer, is expecting his first child with his wife, Crystal Leigh. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford is going to be a dad. The 27-year-old musician is expecting his first child with his wife, Crystal Leigh. Advertisement

Clifford shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos of himself with Leigh, who showed her baby bump in a white bra top and pants.

"you're already everything," he captioned the post. "baby clifford 11/11/23."

Clifford's rep also confirmed Leigh's pregnancy to People.

"I'm filled with excitement and also with nerves," Clifford said. "I've been a dog dad for a long time, so I think I'm ready for a small human to take care of and communicate with conversationally after eight years of one-sided dog convos!"

"I'm over the moon!" Leigh added. "Completely overflowing with joy, I have never been this happy in my entire life. I'd like to think it's the baby's good vibes and energy radiating through me, but it's probably just the hormones."

Clifford and Leigh married in January 2021.

5SOS also consists of Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin, and last released the album 5SOS5 in September 2022.