May 11, 2023 / 10:31 AM

Jon Gosselin wishes his sextuplets a happy 19th birthday

By Annie Martin

May 11 (UPI) -- Jon Gosselin is celebrating his sextuplets' 19th birthday.

The 46-year-old television personality marked the occasion Wednesday by posting a tribute to his kids on Instagram.

Gosselin has sextuplets -- sons Aaden, Collin and Joel and daughters Alexis, Hannah and Leah -- and 23-year-old twins, Cara and Mady, with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin.

He posted a throwback photo of the sextuplets for their birthday.

"HAPPY 19th BIRTHDAY to all my Kids!! I love you all so much!!" he captioned the post.

Gosselin, Kate Gosselin and their kids came to fame on the TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8. The show was renamed Kate Plus 8 after Gosselin and Kate Gosselin divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage.

As of 2020, Hannah and Collin were living with Gosselin, who was not on speaking terms with the rest of his kids.

Gosselin said in an interview with The Sun in April that he hopes to reconnect with his children now that they are adults.

