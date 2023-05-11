Trending
May 11, 2023 / 9:36 AM

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck cozy up at 'The Mother' premiere

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jennifer Lopez (R) and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of "The Mother" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jennifer Lopez (R) and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of "The Mother" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cozied up on the red carpet Wednesday.

The 53-year-old singer and actress and the 50-year-old actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of Lopez's film The Mother at Regency Village Theatre.

Lopez and Affleck shared a kiss and got close as they posed for photos. Lopez wore a shimmering crop top, skirt and overcoat, while Affleck sported a black suit and white shirt.

Lopez said on Monday's episode of E! News that Affleck is always the first to see her new films.

"I show it to Ben, honestly, because he's so good at it," the star said. "I'm like, 'What do you see? What do you think?'"

"He always has amazing insight, and sees things about character and about story being a writer himself," she added.

Lopez and Affleck married in Las Vegas in July 2022 and had a second wedding in Georgia in August. The couple previously dated and got engaged in 2002 but called off their wedding in 2004. The pair reconnected in 2021.

The Mother is an action thriller starring Lopez as a deadly former assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before. The film is directed by Niki Caro and also stars Lucy Paez, Joseph Fiennes and Omari Hardwick.

The Mother premieres Friday on Netflix. The streaming service shared a trailer for the film in April.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck attend 'The Mother' premiere

Cast member Jennifer Lopez and her husband, actor Ben Affleck, attend the premiere of "The Mother" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on May 10, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

