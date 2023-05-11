'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause marries G Flip

1/3

May 11 (UPI) -- Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is a married woman. The 41-year-old television personality recently married her partner, Australian singer G Flip, at a surprise wedding. Advertisement

Stause shared the news Wednesday on Instagram with a video celebrating the release of G Flip's single "Be Your Man." The video features footage from throughout Stause and G Flip's relationship and ends with a shot of the couple at their wedding.

"Love doesn't always go as planned... Sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stause captioned the post.

"Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream!" she wrote. "I love you so much @gflip."

G Flip responded in the comments, writing, "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit. You make me so happy thank you x."

Stause's Selling Sunset co-stars Jason Oppenheim and Emma Hernan sent their congratulations. Stause and Oppenheim previously dated.

"I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. congrats!" Oppenheim wrote.

"IM DYING!!!!!! I've been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Washing your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the [moon] & back!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS," Hernan said.

Stause's rep also confirmed the wedding to Entertainment Tonight.

Stause and G Flip were first linked in early 2022. Stause confirmed her relationship with G Flip during the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion, which aired in May 2022.

Stause was previously married to This is Us actor Justin Hartley.