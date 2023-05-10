'Real Housewives' star Guerdy Abraira shares breast cancer diagnosis

Guerdy Abraira said she was diagnosed with breast cancer and will undergo surgery. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

"In March, I found out some news about my health. I was in St. Barts having the time of my life when my doctor called me with results following a regular mammogram checkup," Abraira wrote. "I have breast cancer."

"It took me a while to process it all and this is why I took a break from social media last month as many noticed," she said. "Many of you reached out to check on me and I am thankful for your caring gestures."

Abraira is now preparing for her upcoming surgery, which will be followed by a treatment plan.

"This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity," she told her followers. "I will 'guerdyfy' this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life."

According to Abraira, her cancer was discovered early and she urged her followers to get regular health checks.

"I am lucky that this breast cancer was discovered at an early stage -- it is still scary of course, but I have love and support from those around me and that alone is the fuel that I need," the star wrote.

"For those who do not get health checks regularly, I urge you to. Your life depends on it," she said.

Fellow Real Housewives stars Larsa Pippen, Nicole Martin and Candiace Dillard-Bassett showed their support for Abraira in the comments.

"Praying for you," Pippen wrote.

"You got this girl... We got this," Martin added.

"Guerdy, thank you for sharing this with us! Sending you so much love and healing," Dillard-Bassett said.

Abraira is an event stylist who joined Real Housewives of Miami in Season 4. The Bravo reality series completed its fifth season in March.