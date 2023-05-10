Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 10, 2023 / 10:15 AM

Lady A's Charles Kelley reflects on sobriety, says he came close to 'losin' it all'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Charles Kelley discussed his struggle with alcohol abuse and his journey to sobriety on "CBS Mornings." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Charles Kelley discussed his struggle with alcohol abuse and his journey to sobriety on "CBS Mornings." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Charles Kelley says he came "close to losin' it all" before getting sober.

The Lady A singer and musician discussed his struggle with alcohol abuse and his journey to sobriety during Wednesday's episode of CBS Mornings.

Advertisement

Lady A postponed its tour in August 2022 for Kelley to seek treatment for substance abuse.

On CBS Mornings, Kelley said his Lady A bandmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood were aware of his problem for years but that he dismissed their concerns.

"We would have shows where they're like, 'Hey man, you might have had a little too much to drink last night.' I was like, 'Okay, well, has it affected how hard I work? Has it affected the shows?'" Kelley recalled.

Kelley's issues with alcohol also affected his relationship with his wife, Cassie, and their son, Ward, now 7.

The turning point for Kelley came after a family trip to Greece where he argued with Cassie and turned off his phone, drinking away the night with strangers. Cassie told him the next morning that he needed help and that she was planning to meet with a divorce attorney. Kelley then entered treatment.

Advertisement

"It just makes me feel so grateful at how close I came to losin' it all," the singer said. "And I think the thing that's hard is to know how much it affected Cassie the most, and my band, and the people around me. And how much it emotionally kinda wrecked them for a while. And that, I can't really say I'm sorry enough. And it's just gonna take time to rebuild that."

Kelley also reflected on his journey in the solo single "As Far As You Could," released in December.

Kelley celebrated six months sober in January.

"Just wanted to wish you all a happy 2023. May this be the best year yet," he said on Instagram Stories. "My wife reminded me actually a couple days ago that I'd hit my six-month sobriety mark and woo hoo! Couldn't have done it without her, above all, [and] my bandmates. So much support."

Advertisement

Read More

Dolly Parton to release rock album featuring Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks in November Ed Sheeran to perform at ACM Awards: 'I am super pumped' 'Run Rabbit Run' trailer: Sarah Snook of 'Succession' stars in horror film What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Morgan Wallen cancels 6 weeks of shows due to vocal cord injury
Music // 11 minutes ago
Morgan Wallen cancels 6 weeks of shows due to vocal cord injury
May 10 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen will miss six weeks of his "One Night at a Time" tour as he recovers from vocal cord trauma.
Dolly Parton to release rock album featuring Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks in November
Music // 1 hour ago
Dolly Parton to release rock album featuring Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks in November
May 10 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton will release her first rock album, "Rockstar," featuring Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Stevie Nicks and other artists, in November.
Enhypen give vampire vibes in 'Dark Blood' concept film
Music // 20 hours ago
Enhypen give vampire vibes in 'Dark Blood' concept film
May 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Enhypen released a teaser for their forthcoming EP, "Dark Blood."
Austin City Limits: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain among headliners
Music // 21 hours ago
Austin City Limits: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain among headliners
May 9 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, The 1975 and other artists will perform at Austin City Limits music festival in October.
Ed Sheeran to perform at ACM Awards: 'I am super pumped'
Music // 1 day ago
Ed Sheeran to perform at ACM Awards: 'I am super pumped'
May 9 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will take the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time.
Cole Swindell engaged to girlfriend Courtney Little: 'We're so excited!'
Music // 1 day ago
Cole Swindell engaged to girlfriend Courtney Little: 'We're so excited!'
May 9 (UPI) -- Country music singer Cole Swindell announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Courtney Little.
Girl group Aespa breaks its preorder record with 3rd EP
Music // 1 day ago
Girl group Aespa breaks its preorder record with 3rd EP
May 8 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Aespa has sold over a record 1.8 million preorders for its upcoming third EP, "My World," its agency said Monday.
Sum 41 announces breakup after 27 years
Music // 1 day ago
Sum 41 announces breakup after 27 years
May 8 (UPI) -- Sum 41 announced Monday that they would be disbanding after 27 years.
Danna Paola to launch first U.S. tour in August
Music // 1 day ago
Danna Paola to launch first U.S. tour in August
May 8 (UPI) -- Mexican singer Danna Paola will perform across the United States on her "XT4S1S" tour.
Alicia Keys performs with orchestra in new 'If I Ain't Got You' video
Music // 1 day ago
Alicia Keys performs with orchestra in new 'If I Ain't Got You' video
May 8 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys released a music video for a new version of "If I Ain't Got You" for the Netflix series "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mayim Bialik suggests character endings after 'Call Me Kat' cancellation
Mayim Bialik suggests character endings after 'Call Me Kat' cancellation
Victoria Justice drawn to layers of dark obsession tale 'The Tutor'
Victoria Justice drawn to layers of dark obsession tale 'The Tutor'
Ed Sheeran to perform at ACM Awards: 'I am super pumped'
Ed Sheeran to perform at ACM Awards: 'I am super pumped'
CBS reverses 'SWAT' cancellation, orders Season 7
CBS reverses 'SWAT' cancellation, orders Season 7
TV review: 'Muppets Mayhem' is a joyous, hilarious musical treat
TV review: 'Muppets Mayhem' is a joyous, hilarious musical treat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement