Lohan shared a photo Sunday on Instagram Stories of herself with Dina Lohan and Aliana Lohan at the party. The trio are seen sitting at a farmhouse table featuring a cake, bunny decorations and a base reading "Oh Baby."
"Take the time to smile," Lohan captioned the post.
Lindsay Lohan was fêted by mom Dina Lohan, sister Aliana Lohan and other family and friends amid her pregnancy. Photo by lindsaylohan/Instagram Stories
Lohan's friend Juliet Angus also posted on her own account, writing, "Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing Mama-to-be @lindsaylohan."
"We are blessed and excited!" Lohan wrote on Instagram.