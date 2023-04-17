1/4

Lindsay Lohan was fêted by mom Dina Lohan, sister Aliana Lohan and other family and friends amid her pregnancy. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Pregnant actress Lindsay Lohan celebrated at her baby shower over the weekend. Lohan, 36, was fêted by her mom, Dina Lohan, sister Aliana Lohan and other family and friends while expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas. Advertisement

Lohan shared a photo Sunday on Instagram Stories of herself with Dina Lohan and Aliana Lohan at the party. The trio are seen sitting at a farmhouse table featuring a cake, bunny decorations and a base reading "Oh Baby."

"Take the time to smile," Lohan captioned the post.

Lohan's friend Juliet Angus also posted on her own account, writing, "Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing Mama-to-be @lindsaylohan."

Lohan and Shammas married in April 2022 and announced in March that they are expecting their first child.

"We are blessed and excited!" Lohan wrote on Instagram.

Lohan most recently starred in the Netflix romantic comedy Falling for Christmas.