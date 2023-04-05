Trending
April 5, 2023 / 9:13 AM

Justin Long, Kate Bosworth confirm engagement

By Karen Butler
1/5
Justin Long has announced he is engaged to Kate Bosworth. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Justin Long has announced he is engaged to Kate Bosworth. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Mom and New Girl actor Justin Long and his girlfriend, Superman Returns and Blue Crush actress Kate Bosworth, have confirmed they are engaged to be married.

"She said YES... to being a guest on @lifeisshortpodcast! And to other slightly more life-changing questions ;)" Long teased in an Instagram post Tuesday beside a gallery of photos of him and Bosworth, one which features the actress showing off a huge diamond ring on her finger.

"My favorite person is now also my favorite guest on my favorite podcast! One day the incredibly talented @katebosworth will be on this podcast and talk about her years of memorable acting performances but on THIS episode we mostly talk about... the events that lead up to her agreeing to spend her life with this very VERY lucky podcast host."

Long admitted they initially were anxious about discussing their romance in front of strangers, but ultimately decided to do so because they were so excited and happy.

"I feel eternally grateful that I found a partner who makes each day SO full, whose mere presence IS a reminder of the beauty and brevity of life, and who makes me laugh from the minute we wake up til the one I begrudgingly fall asleep. I cherish the days we've had and the ones to come."

Bosworth replied in the comments section of the post: "Saying YES to your podcast may be the 2nd best thing I've said yes to recently :) *you're cooking in the kitchen rn and I'm about to walk right over there and lay one on you "you don't both have to fight sleep because you want to stay conscious with the other!!!" But it's true."

Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey was one of their first celebrity friends to wish them well.

"Like I said when you started dating, it is a real shame she's not prettier. Otherwise what a perfect person you've found -- kind, gracious, grounded, talented and funny," Lynskey said.

"She has a great match in you, my sweet friend. You are overflowing with love and joy and kindness, you make me laugh more than anyone other than my husband and @rejectedjokes, and you deserve all the happiness in the world. I send you and Kate all the love."

Neil Patrick Harris also quipped: "Wow. You didn't propose to me when I was on your podcast, but whatever. It's fine. Whatever."

"Congrats, Kids!" said filmmaker Kevin Smith.

