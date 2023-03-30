1/3

Jenna Johnson (R) and Val Chmerkovskiy said they experienced a miscarriage prior to the birth of their son Rome. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are opening up about a past miscarriage. The Dancing with the Stars couple said in an interview with Good Morning America released Thursday that they experienced a miscarriage prior to the birth of their son Rome. Advertisement

Johnson recalled how she had a miscarriage in 2021 while she and Chmerkovskiy were in Dallas for a show.

"While we were practicing, we did something, and I just turned to him and said, 'I think I'm bleeding.' Immediately, just my heart dropped. I could see that his face just went white," she said of Chmerkovskiy. "I sprinted to our hotel room, and I lost the baby in our hotel room."

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy had kept her pregnancy secret and told no one at the time about the miscarriage.

"No one knew that we were pregnant. We were so excited," Johnson said.

"Immediately my heart just dropped."#DWTS pros @iamValC and @JennaJohnson open up about miscarriage and say their son, Rome, who they welcomed in January, is their rainbow baby. https://t.co/HXyLXWWtmH pic.twitter.com/PdP08yT4E5— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 30, 2023

Advertisement

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy later announced in July 2022 that they were expecting their first child.

On GMA, Johnson said Chmerkovskiy was a constant source of support during her pregnancy.

"He was my biggest support system while I was pregnant," Johnson said. "So tender and sweet, and those exhausting, tired moments when you're up at 4 a.m. together and you're like, 'Oh my gosh, that's my teammate, and he's willing to do this with me.'"

"I think the rush of love flooded me more in regards to my wife," Chmerkovskiy added. "I've never loved her more. I've never appreciated her more."

Johnson gave birth to their son Rome in January and introduced him on Instagram the next month.

Chmerkovskiy is the brother of fellow DWTS pro Maks Chmerkovskiy, whose wife, Peta Murgatroyd, is also a professional dancer on the show. Maks Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd have a son of their own, Shai Aleksandr.