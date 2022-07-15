'Dancing with the Stars' couple Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy expecting child

1/2

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars couple Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy have a baby on the way. The professional dancers are expecting their first child together in January 2023. Advertisement

Johnson shared the news Friday on Instagram alongside maternity photos.

"Our biggest dream come true yet," she captioned the post. "Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can't wait to meet our precious angel."

Fellow DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd, who is married to Chmerkovskiy's brother, Maks Chmerkovskiy, was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"I love youuuuuuuuuuuuu!! I'm so emotional now!!!! Ahhhhhhhhh you will be the best Momma!!!!" Murgatroyd wrote.

Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy themselves have a 5-year-old son, Shai Aleksandr.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy married in Palo Verdes, Calif., in April 2019. Johnson shared a video from their wedding while marking their 3-year anniversary in April.

"3 Years," she wrote. "...and I'd do it all again a thousand times @valentin."

Dancing with the Stars will move from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Tyra Banks and Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro will host the season, which premieres in the fall.