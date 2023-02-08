Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 8, 2023 / 10:20 AM

Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy introduce newborn son Rome

By Annie Martin
1/3
Jenna Johnson (R) and Val Chmerkovskiy shared a photo and their baby boy's name. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jenna Johnson (R) and Val Chmerkovskiy shared a photo and their baby boy's name. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are introducing their newborn son to fans.

The Dancing with the Stars couple shared their baby boy's name, Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy, and a first photo of his face Tuesday on Instagram.

Advertisement

"Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy," Johnson captioned the post. "Cannot believe it's been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you. Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is. Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!!"

"**the left dimple melts me every time," she added.

Johnson gave birth to Rome on Jan. 10.

Advertisement

The professional dancer later shared photos from the delivery room.

"The many emotions during Labor and Delivery... excitement, fear, pure exhaustion, and so much love," Johnson wrote Jan. 23 on Instagram.

"I've always appreciated my body and what it's been able to help me do and create within my craft... but nothing can prepare you for what a miraculous vessel it is and what it goes through during labor. About 30 hours of it and we finally got to meet our sweet bubba. Forever grateful I had the best support system to get me through."

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy married in April 2019 and announced in July 2022 that they were expecting their first child.

Advertisement

Read More

'Quantum of Solace' actress Gemma Arterton confirms birth of first child Maria Menounos expecting first child after fertility struggles 'African Queens: Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Quantum of Solace' actress Gemma Arterton confirms birth of first child
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Quantum of Solace' actress Gemma Arterton confirms birth of first child
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Gemma Arterton welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Rory Keenan, in December.
John Cleese returning for 'Fawlty Towers' revival
TV // 1 hour ago
John Cleese returning for 'Fawlty Towers' revival
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- John Cleese has announced he is working with his daughter Camilla and producers Matthew George and Rob Reiner on fresh episodes of his classic 1970s hotel comedy, "Fawlty Towers."
MTV Movie & TV Awards set for May 7 in Los Angeles
Movies // 2 hours ago
MTV Movie & TV Awards set for May 7 in Los Angeles
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony has been scheduled for May 7 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.
Google Doodle honors Haitian American model, activist Mama Cax
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Google Doodle honors Haitian American model, activist Mama Cax
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Wednesday's Google Doodle honors the modeling career and activism of the late Cacsmy Brutus, also known as Mama Cax.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 8: Mary Steenburgen, Robert Klein
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 8: Mary Steenburgen, Robert Klein
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Actor Mary Steenburgen turns 70 and actor Seth Green turns 49, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 8.
Jay Park to release 'Love is Ugly' featuring Mamamoo's Hwasa
Music // 20 hours ago
Jay Park to release 'Love is Ugly' featuring Mamamoo's Hwasa
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jay Park shared a teaser and track list for his forthcoming single album "Yesterday."
'African Queens: Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries
TV // 20 hours ago
'African Queens: Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "African Queens: Njinga," a new documentary narrated and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, is coming to Netflix.
'La La Land' to be adapted as Broadway musical
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
'La La Land' to be adapted as Broadway musical
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "La La Land," the Oscar-winning film directed by Damien Chazelle, will be adapted for the stage.
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
TV // 21 hours ago
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
NEW YORK, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The stars of "National Treasure: Edge of History" say that, unlike the first two movies in the franchise, their Disney+ series follows the adventures of amateur puzzle-solvers instead of seasoned experts.
'Liaison' trailer: Eva Green, Vincent Cassel take on cyberterrorists
TV // 21 hours ago
'Liaison' trailer: Eva Green, Vincent Cassel take on cyberterrorists
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "Liaison," a new espionage thriller starring Eva Green and Vincent Cassel, is coming to Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Google Doodle honors Haitian American model, activist Mama Cax
Google Doodle honors Haitian American model, activist Mama Cax
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
'African Queens: Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries
'African Queens: Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement