Entertainment News
Jan. 12, 2023 / 9:23 AM

Jenna Johnson gives birth to first child with Val Chmerkovskiy

By Annie Martin
"Dancing with the Stars" couple Jenna Johnson (R) and Val Chmerkovskiy welcomed a baby boy. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Dancing with the Stars" couple Jenna Johnson (R) and Val Chmerkovskiy welcomed a baby boy. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jenna Johnson is a new mom.

The 28-year-old professional dancer welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband and fellow Dancing with the Stars pro, Val Chmerkovskiy, on Tuesday.

Johnson shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Chmerkovskiy holding onto their baby boy's hand.

"Our world is forever changed 1.10.2023," she captioned the post.

Former DWTS pro Derek Hough and former celebrity contestants Nikki Bella and Rumer Willis were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Wowza!!!!! This is perfect! So happy for you all. A new beautiful family begins," Hough wrote.

"Chills!!!! So happy for you both! Sending you all so much love!!!!" Bella added.

"Congratulations you two, I can't wait to meet you sweet boy," Willis said.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy married in April 2019 and announced in July that they were expecting their first child.

"Our biggest dream come true yet," Johnson said on Instagram at the time. "Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can't wait to meet our precious angel."

The couple later announced that they were expecting a baby boy.

Chmerkovskiy is the brother of fellow DWTS pro Maks Chmerkovskiy, whose wife, Peta Murgatroyd, is also a professional dancer on the show. Maks Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd have one child of their own, son Shai Aleksandr.

