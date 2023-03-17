Brianne Howey is expecting her first child with her husband, Matt Ziering. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey is going to be a mom. The 33-year-old actress announced Thursday that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Matt Ziering. Advertisement

Howey shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby bump.

"@boss show with my forever new +1," she captioned the post. "thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection #hugoboss."

Howey's Ginny & Georgia co-stars Antonia Gentry and Diesel La Torraca were among those to congratulate the actress in the comments. Gentry and La Torraca play Georgia's children Ginny and Austin on the show.

"so. happy. for. you," Gentry wrote.

"I can't wait to be a big brother!!! Sooooooo excited!!!" La Torraca said.

Howey and Ziering married in 2021.

Ginny & Georgia returned for a second season on Netflix in January. The series follows Georgia (Howey), a 30-year-old mother, and Ginny (Gentry), her 15-year-old daughter, as they navigate life in a new town.

Gentry said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in February that she almost didn't audition for Ginny & Georgia.