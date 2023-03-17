Trending
March 17, 2023 / 9:36 AM

Jonas Brothers to perform May 12 on 'Today'

By Annie Martin
Jonas Brothers will kick off the "Today" Citi Concert Series in May to celebrate the release of their album "The Album." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jonas Brothers will kick off the "Today" Citi Concert Series in May to celebrate the release of their album "The Album." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers will perform on Today in May.

The pop rock band, consisting of brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, announced Friday that they will kick off the Today Citi Concert Series on May 12.

"Hey, we're the Jonas Brothers, and we're kicking off the Citi Concert Series live in the Plaza. You don't want to miss it!" the group said.

Today will announce additional performers for its Citi Concert Series soon.

The Jonas Brothers will perform on Today the same day as the release of their sixth studio album, The Album.

The Album is the Jonas Brothers' first album since Happiness Begins (2019) and features 12 songs, including the single "Wings."

The Jonas Brothers are in the midst of a five-night residency at the Marquis Theatre in New York and will perform The Album for the first time Saturday on the fifth and final night.

