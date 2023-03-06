Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 6, 2023 / 8:09 PM

Gary Rossington, guitarist and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, dead at 71

By Joe Fisher
1/3
The last living founding member of legendary Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gary Rossington, has died at 71. File photo by Michael Bush/UPI Photo
The last living founding member of legendary Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gary Rossington, has died at 71. File photo by Michael Bush/UPI Photo | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Gary Rossington, one of the founding members of iconic Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died at 71.

The band announced his death on its official Facebook page Monday.

Advertisement

"It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today," the Facebook post reads.

"Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family's privacy at this difficult time."

Rossington was born in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 4, 1951. His band was formed about 13 years later, also in Jacksonville, after he met singer Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns, Allen Collins and Larry Junstrom while playing baseball, according to the band's website.

The guitarist survived the fatal plane crash that killed Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines, and road manager Dean Kilpatrick in 1977, according to their biography. The band would part ways for a decade before reforming, and it continued on with a number of different lineups

Advertisement

Rossington continued to play with the band until 2021, Rolling Stone reports. Since 2003, he had several heart procedures and eventually decided to step away from touring as he recovered from another procedure in 2021. He told Rolling Stone he was still able to play guitar, but going on the road was too difficult.

Lynyrd Skynyrd was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. As part of the band's induction speech, Rossington addressed the numerous tragedies that befell Lynyrd Skynyrd over the years. According to Rolling Stone, Rossington said, "I don't think of it as tragedy -- I think of it as life. I think the good outweighs the bad."

Notable Deaths of 2023

Wayne Shorter
Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter performs at the White House in Washington in 2006. Shorter, who won 12 Grammys and helped shaped the sound of modern jazz, died at age 89 on March 2. Photo by Dennis Brack/Pool | License Photo

Read More

Ex-Carolina Panthers owner, founder Jerry Richardson dies at 86 Bob Richards, first to win two Olympic gold medals for pole vaulting, dies at 97 Former Virginia basketball coach, pioneer Terry Holland dies at 80

Latest Headlines

Ana de Armas rescues Chris Evans in 'Ghosted' trailer
Movies // 5 hours ago
Ana de Armas rescues Chris Evans in 'Ghosted' trailer
March 6 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for "Ghosted" on Monday. Ana de Armas and Chris Evans star in the action-comedy.
Lionel Richie announces 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour with Earth, Wind & Fire
Music // 5 hours ago
Lionel Richie announces 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour with Earth, Wind & Fire
March 6 (UPI) -- Lionel Richie will head on the road with Earth, Wind & Fire on a 20-date tour that begins in St. Paul, Minn., in August.
Matthew Rhys: Perry Mason has impostor syndrome in Season 2
TV // 6 hours ago
Matthew Rhys: Perry Mason has impostor syndrome in Season 2
NEW YORK, March 6 (UPI) -- Matthew Rhys says the titular defense attorney he plays in "Perry Mason" isn't as happy and successful as viewers might expect him to be after his big win in Season 1. The second season premieres Monday on HBO Max.
'Citadel' trailer: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas experience high-octane thrills
TV // 7 hours ago
'Citadel' trailer: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas experience high-octane thrills
March 6 (UPI) -- Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jones star in the new trailer for Prime Video's "Citadel," which will be available on the streamer on April 28.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles go on an adventure in 'Mutant Mayhem' trailer
Movies // 9 hours ago
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles go on an adventure in 'Mutant Mayhem' trailer
March 6 (UPI) -- The trailer for the upcoming "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" movie has been released. The movie comes out on August 4.
Oscars: Lenny Kravitz to perform during In Memoriam segment
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Oscars: Lenny Kravitz to perform during In Memoriam segment
March 6 (UPI) -- Singer Lenny Kravitz will perform during the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars on Sunday.
Hoda Kotb returns to 'Today' with details on absence
TV // 11 hours ago
Hoda Kotb returns to 'Today' with details on absence
March 6 (UPI) -- "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb returned to the show Monday after an absence she says was due to one of her children falling ill.
'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' 'Women Talking,' win big at Writer's Guild Awards
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' 'Women Talking,' win big at Writer's Guild Awards
March 6 (UPI) -- "Everything Everywhere All at Once" was again a big winner at the annual Writer's Guild Awards where it took home Best Original Screenplay.
Blackpink member Jisoo's first solo album to arrive on March 31
Music // 12 hours ago
Blackpink member Jisoo's first solo album to arrive on March 31
March 6 (UPI) -- The release date of Blackpink member Jisoo's much-awaited first individual album was confirmed, the group's agency said Monday.
Pamela Adlon: 'History of the World' sequel is the naughtiness we need
TV // 13 hours ago
Pamela Adlon: 'History of the World' sequel is the naughtiness we need
NEW YORK, March 6 (UPI) -- Pamela Adlon said her new Hulu series, "History of the World, Part II," honors Mel Brooks' gifts for satire and parody and shows how the comedic filmmaker has influenced generations of funny people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pamela Adlon: 'History of the World' sequel is the naughtiness we need
Pamela Adlon: 'History of the World' sequel is the naughtiness we need
Caitlin Bassett: 'Quantum Leap' episode 'my most emotional' as military veteran
Caitlin Bassett: 'Quantum Leap' episode 'my most emotional' as military veteran
Hoda Kotb returns to 'Today' with details on absence
Hoda Kotb returns to 'Today' with details on absence
Maya Rudolph, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Post Malone sign up for 'Ninja Turtles' voice roles
Maya Rudolph, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Post Malone sign up for 'Ninja Turtles' voice roles
Famous birthdays for March 6: Connie Britton, Rob Reiner
Famous birthdays for March 6: Connie Britton, Rob Reiner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement