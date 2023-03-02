Ex-Carolina Panthers owner, founder Jerry Richardson dies at 86

Carolina Panthers founder Jerry Richardson sold the franchise in 2018 for $2.2 billion. File Photo by Bob Carey/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Jerry Richardson, who founded the Carolina Panthers in 1993 and owned the NFL franchise until 2018, has died, the Panthers announced Thursday. He was 86. The Panthers said Richardson died Wednesday night in Charlotte, N.C. No cause of death was provided, but Richardson previously dealt with heart issues. Advertisement

Richardson's family said he died "peacefully" at his home.

"Jerry Richardson's contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic," Panthers owners David and Nicole Tepper said in a statement. "With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own.

"He was incredibly gracious to me when I purchased the team, and for that I am thankful. Nicole and I extend our deepest condolences to Rosalind, the entire Richardson family, and their loved ones. We wish them much peace and comfort."

Richardson was born July 18, 1936, in Spring Hope, N.C. He played college football at Wofford and was a 13th-round pick in the 1958 NFL Draft. Richardson spent two seasons with the Baltimore Colts, including their 1959 run to a championship alongside quarterback Johnny Unitas.

Richardson went on to serve as the co-owner of a Hardee's restaurant franchise. He later co-founded Spartan Foods and was the CEO of Flagstar, one of the largest food service companies in the United States.

Richardson became owner of the Panthers in 2003. The Panthers played their first season in 1995. Richardson sold the Panthers in 2018 to the Tepper family for $2.2 billion after he faced allegations of workplace misconduct, which led to a $2.75 million fine from the NFL.

The Panthers posted a 183-184-1 record in 23 seasons under Richardson. They also went to the Super Bowl twice, but lost on both occasions. The Panthers made eight playoff appearances during Richardson's tenure.

Richardson's family said funeral services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

