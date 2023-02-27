Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 27, 2023 / 2:10 PM

Former Virginia basketball coach, pioneer Terry Holland dies at 80

By Alex Butler

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Longtime Virginia men's basketball coach Terry Holland has died, the school announced Monday. Holland, 80, previously was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

The Cavaliers said Holland died Sunday night in Charlottesville, Va.

Advertisement

"Virginia athletics mourns the loss of legendary men's basketball coach, Terry Holland, who first showed us what Virginia basketball could be," the Cavaliers said in a news release.

"Our thoughts are with Ann, the Holland family and the entire Virginia basketball family."

Holland was Cavaliers coach for 16 seasons, from 1974 through 1990. He retired as the school's all-time winningest coach, with a 326-173 record. He also led the team to two Final Four appearances and three-consecutive ACC regular-season titles.

He led the Cavaliers to two Elite Eight appearances, an ACC tournament title and one NIT title. He also was a two-time ACC Coach of the Year.

Holland starred at Davidson as a player from 1961 to 1964. He led the nation by making 63.1% of his field goals during his senior season. He went on to work as an assistant from 1964 through 1979 at Davidson.

Advertisement

He was Davidson head coach from 1969 through 1974. He took over as Virginia coach in 1974.

Holland as worked as the athletic director at Davison, Virginia and East Carolina. He started his most recent tenure as emeritus athletic director at East Carolina from 2013.

Holland led Davidson to a 92-43 record in five seasons as coach. He posted an overall record of 418-216.

RELATED Brittney Griner to return to WNBA, signs with Phoenix Mercury

Notable Deaths of 2023

Red McCombs
Texas billionaire Billy Joe "Red" McCombs attends Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVII in 2011. McCombs, who previously owned the NBA's San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets and the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, died at the age of 95 on February 19. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Alabama basketball player brought gun to fatal shooting, police say Injured Bulls PG Lonzo Ball ruled out for season

Latest Headlines

Haslams agree to buy portion of NBA's Milwaukee Bucks
NBA // 1 hour ago
Haslams agree to buy portion of NBA's Milwaukee Bucks
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam agreed to buy Marc Lasry's ownership stake in the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.
Top NFL prospects prepare for combine as trade rumors swirl
NFL // 2 hours ago
Top NFL prospects prepare for combine as trade rumors swirl
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Elite college football players are set to work out at the 2023 NFL scouting combine, which will be held from Tuesday through March 6 in Indianapolis, as rampant trade rumors continue to swirl ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Ex-USA soccer coach Jurgen Klinsmann hired by South Korea
Soccer // 4 hours ago
Ex-USA soccer coach Jurgen Klinsmann hired by South Korea
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Former United States Men's National Team soccer coach Jurgen Klinsmann was hired as South Korea's manager, the Korea Football Association announced Monday.
NKU's Liam McFadden-Ackman hits 2 grand slams in same inning, completes cycle
Sports News // 5 hours ago
NKU's Liam McFadden-Ackman hits 2 grand slams in same inning, completes cycle
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Junior designated hitter Liam McFadden-Ackman smacked two grand slams in the same inning and went on to hit for the cycle in a Northern Kentucky blowout victory over Western Michigan.
Atlanta Hawks name Quin Snyder new head coach
NBA // 6 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks name Quin Snyder new head coach
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder agreed to a five-year deal to become coach of the Atlanta Hawks.
Damian Lillard nets career-high 71 points, leads Blazers past Rockets
NBA // 6 hours ago
Damian Lillard nets career-high 71 points, leads Blazers past Rockets
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard awed fans with a career-high 71 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a victory over the Houston Rockets. Lillard also became the first NBA player to score 70 points in under 40 minutes.
Japanese win big on Saudi Cup program; Confidence Game enters Kentucky Derby picture
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Japanese win big on Saudi Cup program; Confidence Game enters Kentucky Derby picture
Feb. 27 (UPI)-- Japanese horses won three races, including the $20 million Saudi Cup, Saturday at King Abdulaziz Racecourse as trainer Bob Baffert settled for his third straight second-place finish in the world's richest race.
Machado called for first pitch clock violation under baseball's new rules
MLB // 1 day ago
Machado called for first pitch clock violation under baseball's new rules
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado has committed the first pitch clock violation in a spring training game after he was not set in the batters box when the clock reached 8 seconds.
$20 million Saudi Cup features American, Japanese, promising local horses
Sports News // 3 days ago
$20 million Saudi Cup features American, Japanese, promising local horses
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The eyes of the horse racing world turn to Saudi Arabia with the $20 million Grade I Saudi Cup headlining a $35.35 million weekend at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh.
Spain's Sergio Ramos retires from international soccer
Soccer // 3 days ago
Spain's Sergio Ramos retires from international soccer
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Spanish defender Sergio Ramos will retire from international soccer, he announced Thursday on social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Machado called for first pitch clock violation under baseball's new rules
Machado called for first pitch clock violation under baseball's new rules
Damian Lillard nets career-high 71 points, leads Blazers past Rockets
Damian Lillard nets career-high 71 points, leads Blazers past Rockets
NKU's Liam McFadden-Ackman hits 2 grand slams in same inning, completes cycle
NKU's Liam McFadden-Ackman hits 2 grand slams in same inning, completes cycle
Atlanta Hawks name Quin Snyder new head coach
Atlanta Hawks name Quin Snyder new head coach
Japanese win big on Saudi Cup program; Confidence Game enters Kentucky Derby picture
Japanese win big on Saudi Cup program; Confidence Game enters Kentucky Derby picture
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement