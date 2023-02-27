Former Virginia basketball coach, pioneer Terry Holland dies at 80

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Longtime Virginia men's basketball coach Terry Holland has died, the school announced Monday. Holland, 80, previously was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

The Cavaliers said Holland died Sunday night in Charlottesville, Va.

Advertisement

"Virginia athletics mourns the loss of legendary men's basketball coach, Terry Holland, who first showed us what Virginia basketball could be," the Cavaliers said in a news release.

"Our thoughts are with Ann, the Holland family and the entire Virginia basketball family."

Holland was Cavaliers coach for 16 seasons, from 1974 through 1990. He retired as the school's all-time winningest coach, with a 326-173 record. He also led the team to two Final Four appearances and three-consecutive ACC regular-season titles.

He led the Cavaliers to two Elite Eight appearances, an ACC tournament title and one NIT title. He also was a two-time ACC Coach of the Year.

Holland starred at Davidson as a player from 1961 to 1964. He led the nation by making 63.1% of his field goals during his senior season. He went on to work as an assistant from 1964 through 1979 at Davidson.

Advertisement

He was Davidson head coach from 1969 through 1974. He took over as Virginia coach in 1974.

Holland as worked as the athletic director at Davison, Virginia and East Carolina. He started his most recent tenure as emeritus athletic director at East Carolina from 2013.

Holland led Davidson to a 92-43 record in five seasons as coach. He posted an overall record of 418-216.

Notable Deaths of 2023