Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 23, 2023 / 12:04 PM

JoJo to make Broadway debut in 'Moulin Rouge!'

By Annie Martin
1/3
Joanna "JoJo" Levesque will play Satine in the Broadway musical "Moulin Rouge!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Joanna "JoJo" Levesque will play Satine in the Broadway musical "Moulin Rouge!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Pop star Joanna "JoJo" Levesque will make her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Producers announced Thursday that JoJo, 32, will take over the role of Satine in April.

Advertisement

JoJo will star with Derek Klena, who will portray Christian. JoJo and Klena will replace Ashley Loren and Aaron Tveit, whose final performance is April 9.

JoJo will kick off her 14-week limited engagement April 11 at Al Hirschfield Theatre in New York.

"Truth. Beauty, Freedom. Love. So I can't believe I'm finally able to say this... I'm making my Broadway debut in MOULIN ROUGE!!! When I first saw this musical I fell instantly head over heels in love. I watched from the edge of my seat, hanging onto every word of every song," she tweeted Thursday.

Moulin Rouge! is based on the Baz Luhrmann film of the same name starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. The musical features a book by John Logan and first debuted on Broadway in 2019.

Advertisement

JoJo is best known for the single "Leave (Get Out)." She has released five albums, the most recent of which, December Baby, was released in 2020.

Read More

'La La Land' to be adapted as Broadway musical Karen Gillan confirms marriage to Nick Kocher Emma Slater of 'DWTS' files for divorce from Sasha Farber What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

James Kennedy thinks Scheana Shay likes to push Katie Maloney's buttons
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
James Kennedy thinks Scheana Shay likes to push Katie Maloney's buttons
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- "Vanderpump Rules" star James Kennedy weighed in on Scheana Shay having Tom Schwartz on her podcast.
Zendaya, Jeff Bridges, Jenna Ortega, Adam Scott to present SAG Awards
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Zendaya, Jeff Bridges, Jenna Ortega, Adam Scott to present SAG Awards
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- In what is shaping up to be awards show weekend, where both SAG Awards and NAACP Image Awards will be handed out, more presenters have been announced for the 29th annual actor-driven Screen Actors Guild telecast.
Jennifer Lopez voices love for twins Emme, Max on their 15th birthday
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Jennifer Lopez voices love for twins Emme, Max on their 15th birthday
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez posted a tribute to Emme and Max, her daughter and son with Marc Anthony, on their 15th birthday.
'The Glory' Part 2 trailer: Dong-eun creates 'perfect misery'
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Glory' Part 2 trailer: Dong-eun creates 'perfect misery'
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- "The Glory," a South Korean revenge drama starring Song Hye-kyo, will return with new episodes on Netflix.
What to stream after Netflix's 'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal'
TV // 2 hours ago
What to stream after Netflix's 'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal'
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix docuseries "Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal" follows in the footsteps of previous documentaries and podcasts to tell the story of the wealthy Murdaugh family's alleged crimes.
Karen Gillan confirms marriage to Nick Kocher
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Karen Gillan confirms marriage to Nick Kocher
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- "Guardians of the Galaxy" actress Karen Gillan confirmed her marriage to Nick Kocher and shared photos from their wedding in Scotland.
Mo'Nique announces Netflix special 'My Name is Mo' Nique'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Mo'Nique announces Netflix special 'My Name is Mo' Nique'
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- "My Name is Mo'Nique" premieres on April 4 on Netflix.
Emma Slater of 'DWTS' files for divorce from Sasha Farber
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Emma Slater of 'DWTS' files for divorce from Sasha Farber
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Emma Slater filed for divorce from her estranged husband and fellow "Dancing with the Stars" pro, Sasha Farber.
Paris Hilton announces newborn son's name, explains meaning
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Paris Hilton announces newborn son's name, explains meaning
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, reveal their newborn son's name and its meaning on an episode of Hilton's iHeart Radio podcast.
'Bel-Air' cast addresses book banning in Season 2 story
TV // 8 hours ago
'Bel-Air' cast addresses book banning in Season 2 story
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan, Cassandra Freeman, Adrian Holmes, Akira Akbar and producers Carla Banks-Waddles and Morgan Cooper discuss a timely storyline in "Bel-Air" Season 2.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'True Lies' waters down original's edge
TV review: 'True Lies' waters down original's edge
Former child actor Jansen Panettiere dies at 28
Former child actor Jansen Panettiere dies at 28
'Bel-Air' cast addresses book banning in Season 2 story
'Bel-Air' cast addresses book banning in Season 2 story
'Married at First Sight' couple Lindy, Miguel to divorce
'Married at First Sight' couple Lindy, Miguel to divorce
Raquel Welch dies at 82
Raquel Welch dies at 82
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement