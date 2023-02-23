JoJo to make Broadway debut in 'Moulin Rouge!'

1/3

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque will play Satine in the Broadway musical "Moulin Rouge!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Pop star Joanna "JoJo" Levesque will make her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Producers announced Thursday that JoJo, 32, will take over the role of Satine in April. Advertisement

JoJo will star with Derek Klena, who will portray Christian. JoJo and Klena will replace Ashley Loren and Aaron Tveit, whose final performance is April 9.

JoJo will kick off her 14-week limited engagement April 11 at Al Hirschfield Theatre in New York.

"Truth. Beauty, Freedom. Love. So I can't believe I'm finally able to say this... I'm making my Broadway debut in MOULIN ROUGE!!! When I first saw this musical I fell instantly head over heels in love. I watched from the edge of my seat, hanging onto every word of every song," she tweeted Thursday.

We're thrilled to announce platinum-selling recording artist @iamjojo is our Sparkling Diamond beginning April 11! Ticket link below, Bohemians. You know what to do❣️ https://t.co/rUircHen6w pic.twitter.com/ezZapBzbCC— Moulin Rouge The Musical - Broadway (@MoulinRougeBway) February 23, 2023

Moulin Rouge! is based on the Baz Luhrmann film of the same name starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. The musical features a book by John Logan and first debuted on Broadway in 2019.

JoJo is best known for the single "Leave (Get Out)." She has released five albums, the most recent of which, December Baby, was released in 2020.