Entertainment News
Feb. 23, 2023 / 10:00 AM

Karen Gillan confirms marriage to Nick Kocher

By Annie Martin
Karen Gillan confirmed her marriage to Nick Kocher and shared photos from their wedding in Scotland. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Karen Gillan confirmed her marriage to Nick Kocher and shared photos from their wedding in Scotland. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Karen Gillan is a married woman.

The 35-year-old actress confirmed her marriage to her partner, Nick Kocher, on Instagram.

Gillan shared photos from her wedding at Castle Toward in Scotland. In the caption, she said the wedding took place in May 2022.

"Last May..." the post reads.

Photographer Holly Clark and wedding planner Sarah Haywood also posted about the nuptials.

"Details of Karen's Scottish celebrations will remain private however of course, Karen looked absolutely incredible and the speeches were some of the funniest we've ever heard!" the pair said.

Gillan is known for playing Amy Pond on Doctor Who and Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She will reprise Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which opens in theaters May 5.

Marvel released a teaser trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that aired during Super Bowl LVII this month.

