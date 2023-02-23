Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 23, 2023 / 9:24 AM

Emma Slater of 'DWTS' files for divorce from Sasha Farber

By Annie Martin
Emma Slater filed for divorce from her estranged husband and fellow "Dancing with the Stars" pro, Sasha Farber. File Photo by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock
Emma Slater filed for divorce from her estranged husband and fellow "Dancing with the Stars" pro, Sasha Farber. File Photo by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars couple Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are officially headed for divorce.

Slater filed for divorce from Farber, her estranged husband and fellow DWTS pro, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Slater cited irreconcilable differences for the split and listed their date of separation as April 1, 2022.

In addition, Slater requested that the court terminate the ability to award spousal support for both her and Farber. The pair plan to "amicably" divide their property and assets in an agreement.

Sources told People that Slater and Farber are on good terms.

"Emma and Sasha still remain close," the insider said. "There's no bad blood between them."

News broke in August 2022 that Slater and Farber had split after four years of marriage. Sources told Us Weekly at the time that Slater and Farber will continue to work together on DWTS.

Dancing with the Stars completed its 31st season in November. The season was the first to be released on Disney+.

Read More

Reports: Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun split, end engagement Pink discusses, performs 'When I Get There' on 'Late Show' Constance Wu expecting second child: 'Bun in the oven' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Paris Hilton announces newborn son's name, explains meaning
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Paris Hilton announces newborn son's name, explains meaning
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, reveal their newborn son's name and its meaning on an episode of Hilton's iHeart Radio podcast.
'Bel-Air' cast addresses book banning in Season 2 story
TV // 5 hours ago
'Bel-Air' cast addresses book banning in Season 2 story
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan, Cassandra Freeman, Adrian Holmes, Akira Akbar and producers Carla Banks-Waddles and Morgan Cooper discuss a timely storyline in "Bel-Air" Season 2.
TV review: 'True Lies' waters down original's edge
TV // 5 hours ago
TV review: 'True Lies' waters down original's edge
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The "True Lies" TV series avoids some of the pitfalls of the James Cameron blockbuster movie, but in doing so robs the premise of any of its compelling edge.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 23: Emily Blunt, Emilia Jones
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 23: Emily Blunt, Emilia Jones
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Actor Emily Blunt turns 40 and actor Emilia Jones turns 21, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 23.
Reba McEntire returns to 'The Voice' amid competition changes
TV // 17 hours ago
Reba McEntire returns to 'The Voice' amid competition changes
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- NBC announced changes for Season 23 of "The Voice" on Wednesday, including the addition of Reba McEntire as a Mega Mentor and additional competition changes.
BTS member Jimin shares 'Face' release schedule
Music // 20 hours ago
BTS member Jimin shares 'Face' release schedule
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jimin will release a track list, concept photos, music video teasers and more for his debut solo album, "Face."
'Queen of the Universe' introduces Season 2 contestants
TV // 20 hours ago
'Queen of the Universe' introduces Season 2 contestants
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Drag singing competition "Queen of the Universe" will return for a second season on Paramount+ in March.
Russell Crowe is 'The Pope's Exorcist' in trailer for new horror film
Movies // 21 hours ago
Russell Crowe is 'The Pope's Exorcist' in trailer for new horror film
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- "The Pope's Exorcist," a new horror film directed by Julius Avery and starring Russell Crowe, opens in theaters in April.
Pink discusses, performs 'When I Get There' on 'Late Show'
Music // 21 hours ago
Pink discusses, performs 'When I Get There' on 'Late Show'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Pink performed "When I Get There" and discussed how the song has helped her deal with the death of her father on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Shakira, Karol G to release new song 'TQG'
Music // 21 hours ago
Shakira, Karol G to release new song 'TQG'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Shakira and Karol G will release the collaboration "TQG," a new song from Karol G's album "Mañana Será Bonito."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former child actor Jansen Panettiere dies at 28
Former child actor Jansen Panettiere dies at 28
Keri Russell 'couldn't say no' to 'Cocaine Bear'
Keri Russell 'couldn't say no' to 'Cocaine Bear'
'Night Court' captures Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski friendship
'Night Court' captures Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski friendship
Reports: Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun split, end engagement
Reports: Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun split, end engagement
Ernie Hudson: Studio thought Winston was 'Ghostbusters' add-on, but fans didn't
Ernie Hudson: Studio thought Winston was 'Ghostbusters' add-on, but fans didn't
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement