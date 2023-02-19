Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 19, 2023 / 1:22 PM / Updated at 2:23 PM

Comedian, 'Law & Order' icon Richard Belzer dead at 78

By Karen Butler
1/5
Richard Belzer has died at the age of 78. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Richard Belzer has died at the age of 78. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian Richard Belzer has died at the age of 78.

His longtime friend, writer Bill Scheft, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he died early Sunday at his home in Bozouls in southwest France.

Advertisement

"He had lots of health issues, and his last words were, '[Expletive] you, [expletive,]'" Scheft told the entertainment industry trade newspaper.

"Richard Belzer was a trailblazing comedian who influenced generations of stand-ups. His voice will be missed," Comedy Central tweeted Sunday.

Details about the exact cause of his death were not immediately disclosed, according to Forbes.

ShowBiz411 said Belzer had been in poor health and living in the South of France for several years.

Saturday Night Live alum Laraine Newman said: "I'm so sad to hear of Richard Belzer's passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest."

Advertisement

"Richard Belzer was simply hilarious. A genius at handling a crowd. So sad he's passed away," posted Billy Crystal.

"Rest In Peace dear sweet kind Richard Belzer. Rest In Peace," actress Ellen Barkin said.

Screenwriter Christopher Moloney noted: "Richard Belzer played Det. John Munch on 12 different TV shows on six different networks.Munch was also referenced in Sesame Street, a Spider-Man/Deadpool comic, Paul Shaffer's album and an episode of Luther."

"Richard Belzer was the first actor to welcome me when I started at SVU. Open, warm, acerbic, whip-smart, surprisingly kind. I loved writing for Munch, and I loved being with Belz. We sensed this would be his parting scene. Godspeed Belz..." posted scribe Warren Leight.

"Aw goddamit, RIP Richard Belzer. I just always thought he'd be around 'cause it seemed like he always was. A true original. #TheBelzBabe," comedian Patton Oswalt added.

In addition to the Law & Order franchise and Homicide: Life on the Street, Belzer also appeared in Fame, Scarface, Author! Author!, Night Shift, Flicks, America, Fletch Lives, The Big Picture, The Bonfire of the Vanities, Get on the Bus, The Man in the Moon, The Flash, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, The X-Files, Arrested Development, 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Advertisement

Notable Deaths of 2023

Raquel Welch
Actress Raquel Welch arrives at the premiere of "How to Be a Latin Lover" in 2017. The Hollywood star, known for her roles in "Fantastic Voyage," "Three Musketeers," "Bedazzled" and more, died at the age of 82 on February 15. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

David Gyasi, Andrew Gower: 'Carnival Row' mirrors real-world troubles 'Wolf Pack:' Wildfires, troubled teens lure Sarah Michelle Gellar back to horror Ana Gasteyer: 'American Auto' a goofball workplace comedy laced with social criticism Dylan McDermott: Agent Remy's at a boiling point in 'FBI: Most Wanted'

Latest Headlines

Wife says Richard Gere feeling better after pneumonia battle
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Wife says Richard Gere feeling better after pneumonia battle
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Richard Gere's wife, Alejandra, posted a health update after the "Pretty Woman" and "Chicago" star's recent battle with pneumonia.
'Saving Private Ryan,' 'Heat' actor Tom Sizemore suffers brain aneurysm
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Saving Private Ryan,' 'Heat' actor Tom Sizemore suffers brain aneurysm
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Tom Sizemore -- an actor who appeared in "Saving Private Ryan," "Heat" and "Natural Born Killers" -- has been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm.
Netflix renews 'Outer Banks' for Season 4
TV // 4 hours ago
Netflix renews 'Outer Banks' for Season 4
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed its young-adult adventure drama, Outer Banks, for a fourth season.
'Everything,' 'Euphoria' directors win top DGA honors
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Everything,' 'Euphoria' directors win top DGA honors
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the prize for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for helming "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at the Directors Guild Awards ceremony.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 19: Seal, Eric Lange
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 19: Seal, Eric Lange
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Singer Seal turns 60 and actor Eric Lange turns 50, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 19.
Paul Wesley files for divorce from Ines de Ramon
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Paul Wesley files for divorce from Ines de Ramon
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- "Vampire Diaries" alum Paul Wesley has filed for divorce from jewelry designer Ines de Ramon nearly a year after they split up.
Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
TV // 1 day ago
Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. has canceled its long-running, legal-themed series, "Judge Mathis" and "The People's Court."
SZA's 'SOS' returns to the top of the U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
SZA's 'SOS' returns to the top of the U.S. album chart
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- SZA's "SOS" is back at the top of the U.S. album chart for an eighth week.
Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, husband of Kellie Pickler dead of apparent suicide at 49
Music // 1 day ago
Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, husband of Kellie Pickler dead of apparent suicide at 49
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, the husband of country music star Kellie Pickler, has died at home of an apparent suicide, according to the Nashville Police Department.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: Yoko Ono, Dr. Dre
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: Yoko Ono, Dr. Dre
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Artist Yoko Ono turns 90 and rapper Dr. Dre turns 58, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 18.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, husband of Kellie Pickler dead of apparent suicide at 49
Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, husband of Kellie Pickler dead of apparent suicide at 49
Colin Egglesfield struggled to understand murderer Randy Roth
Colin Egglesfield struggled to understand murderer Randy Roth
'Animaniacs' actors don't believe Season 3 is the end
'Animaniacs' actors don't believe Season 3 is the end
'Saving Private Ryan,' 'Heat' actor Tom Sizemore suffers brain aneurysm
'Saving Private Ryan,' 'Heat' actor Tom Sizemore suffers brain aneurysm
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement